One Area Duke Basketball Will Dominate UNC This Season

The Duke Blue Devils have remained a perennial blue-blood program in college basketball since transitioning from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer, and North Carolina is looking to return to that status.

Scheyer and his staff built one of the deepest and most talented rosters in college hoops heading into the year, and the Blue Devils are once again a top contender to cut down the nets in April 2027. The Tar Heels are in a bit of a different boat.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC brought in former NBA champion Michael Malone as its next head coach, along with 11 new players. Both teams have different expectations heading into the year, but there's one clear area where Duke will dominate the Heels this season.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Will Dominate the Interior Battle Against UNC

Defensive length and switchability are two of Scheyer's calling cards in roster building, and Duke could have one of the most impactful two-way frontcourts in the country this season.

It starts with getting Patrick Ngongba back for his junior season, a 6'11" center who, if he stays healthy, will be one of the best defensive centers in college basketball. Ngongba ranked eighth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating last season, per EvanMiya.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The unit also features 6'10" Drew Scharnowski, 7'0" Cameron Williams, and 7'1" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Scharnowski is an elite and versatile defender with active hands and shot-blocking prowess. Most of his scoring will likely come at the rim, but he impacts winning in a ton of different ways.

Williams and Boumtje Boumtje both have extremely high-two way ceilings. Both are highly impactful rebounders and rim protectors, with the footwork to switch on defense. I think Boumtje Boumtje's offensive skill set is a bit more polished than Williams' right now, but both will be very difficult for opponents to deal with on the offensive end.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) handles the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is deep and versatile in the frontcourt, and it will also probably be one of the biggest units in college basketball. Last season, UNC's frontcourt duo of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar was its biggest strength. This time around, the interior has a lot of questions.

The Heels brought in fifth-year transfer Cameron Fens, an All-Summit League Defensive Team selection at South Dakota last season. Fens felt like a big addition because he could provide the Heels with an interior anchor, but he is currently ineligible to play in games this season.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Freshman Sayon Keita is probably next up to start at the five, and although the international prospect has a ton of long-term upside as a shot-blocker and rebounder, he's very raw right now. Keita is listed at 7'1" and 205 pounds; it's hard to imagine he can compete with Duke's physicality next to the rim.

The Heels also brought in 6'11" international prospect Alex Samodurov and Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, though both are unproven as high-impact college basketball big men. Duke has the physicality, size, depth, and versatility to make the Heels' lives miserable inside, and it's hard to imagine UNC having a fighting chance with its current rotation.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarin Stevenson was a key return for Malone and his staff, and if Fens is ultimately eligible this season, that changes things a bit. But with how the two units are made up, Duke has the advantage in practically every way.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How This Differs From Last Season

In 2025-26, UNC's frontcourt duo of Wilson and Veesaar was one of the most productive in the sport. North Carolina ranked 14th nationally in opponent two-point field-goal percentage (46.2) and second nationally in average opponent two-point field-goal attempt distance, according to KenPom.

When the Tar Heels beat Duke in Chapel Hill last season on a Seth Trimble buzzer-beating three, Ngongba fouling out played a big role. Duke held a 62-55 lead when Ngongba fouled out, and after he exited with about six minutes to go, UNC outscored the Blue Devils 16-6 for the rest of the outing. Wilson and Veesaar combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC has potential in other areas of the floor, but the interior battle, on paper, heavily favors the Blue Devils. Now, this can't be fully determined until the two rivals meet on the floor, but it's hard not to imagine Duke having the clear advantage inside.

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