Why Duke Basketball Rookie Bryson Howard in Unique Position

If there's one word to describe the Duke Blue Devils heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season, it's "depth."

Duke is probably deeper than any other team in the sport heading into the year, and it's not just a group of pure talent; this roster makes sense, at least on paper.

Returning four of the top six scorers from a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season and bringing in two big-time transfers caught the biggest headlines for Jon Scheyer and Co. this offseason, but Duke also built one of the top 2026 high school recruiting classes.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Bringing in Another Elite Crop of Rookies

Duke assembled the No. 2 overall 2026 high school recruiting class, according to 247Sports. That bunch is highlighted by international star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, three 5-star prospects (Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.), and 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

At the end of the day, there are only so many minutes to go around. Having too much talent is a good problem for Scheyer and his staff, but there will probably be guys on this roster who will play sparingly and could start for most high-major teams this season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's what puts 5-star freshman Bryson Howard in such a unique position. He's incredibly talented and was one of the biggest late risers in the 2026 recruiting class, but it feels like no one's talking about him when they should.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Howard Could Make Big Impact As Freshman at Duke

Howard was rated as the No. 23 overall player and No. 4 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6'4" Texas product is one of the best outside shooters of this freshman class, and his stocky frame allows him to be a versatile defender despite standing at 6'4".

With the immense talent and depth on this roster, Howard seems to have fallen under the radar as a potential high-impact piece to this rotation. The Blue Devils will need shooting off the bench, and that's exactly what Howard can provide.

Duke freshman Bryson Howard is shining here at practice. 6-4 lefty is drilling three-point shots with ease.



No other team in college hoops will bring three guards off the bench like Howard, Deron Rippey, and Cayden Boozer. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 29, 2026

Howard seems to be an early riser throughout the offseason and has impressed in practice. But with so much talent on the roster, what role gives Howard the best chance to get on the floor?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Bryson Howard's Shooting Will Earn Him Minutes

Howard will likely see some time as a reserve two-guard behind John Blackwell, but I'm not sure how much time that will actually provide, given Blackwell will be this team's scoring focal point. To me, Howard's reliable outside shooting will be his ticket to significant minutes.

That will earn him time as a 3-and-D piece off the bench, since his frame allows him to guard multiple positions. Howard and Sebastian Wilkins seem to fit the 3-and-D role best off the bench for the Blue Devils, but Howard's shooting is already turning heads.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential one-and-done NBA Draft pick doesn't often fly under the radar before his first season in college basketball, but not enough people are talking about Howard. If he becomes a proven outside shooting threat, he'll have a big role on this team.

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