One Key Difference Separating This Year's Duke Basketball Team
In this story:
Much of the offseason discussion around the Duke Blue Devils has centered on the team's elite depth.
Duke is probably the deepest team in the country heading into this season, and it might not even be close. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff could legitimately play anywhere from 10 to 12 guys.
It remains to be seen what the rotation will actually look like and which lineups will be on the floor most often, but the Blue Devils can use their depth to their advantage against nearly every other rotation in college basketball.
Duke's last two rotations haven't exactly operated like that, which highlights one key difference with this team.
Duke Could Have Different Player Leading All Five Major Statistical Categories
It's fairly reasonable to believe the Blue Devils will have a different leader in all five major statistical categories, a stark contrast to the last two seasons.
Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster in each of the last two years: Cameron Boozer in 2026 and Cooper Flagg in 2025. Both came into college basketball expected to carry the load for the Blue Devils and be among the best players in the sport, and they both lived up to expectations.
In Flagg's lone season in Durham, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three-point range. He led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.
On the heels of Flagg being the most dominant player in college basketball that season, Boozer came in and statistically put together one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the floor and 39.1% shooting from the perimeter. Boozer led Duke in points, rebounds, and assists.
What's the Point?
The Blue Devils have been led by the best player in the country in each of the last two seasons, and this year's team will likely operate in a very different fashion. I think Duke will have "leaders" in different areas of the game, but I don't think it will have one player who is clearly more impactful than anyone else on the floor.
Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is the clear favorite to lead the team in scoring, and he could be one of the top five to seven scorers in college hoops next season. Every other major statistical category seems up in the air.
Scheyer and Co. have length and switchable defenders at every part of the court, and they're deep both down low and on the perimeter.
So, rather than having one clear best player who the entire team revolves around, Duke will win with its numbers. Aside from Blackwell dominating the scoring department, the Blue Devils could have different guys leading the charge in other areas of the game each night.
At the end of the day, this just further highlights the sheer depth and talent Scheyer and his staff built this offseason. This is the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over, and Duke is poised to be a heavyweight contender to cut down the nets next April.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine