One Key Difference Separating This Year's Duke Basketball Team

Much of the offseason discussion around the Duke Blue Devils has centered on the team's elite depth.

Duke is probably the deepest team in the country heading into this season, and it might not even be close. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff could legitimately play anywhere from 10 to 12 guys.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen what the rotation will actually look like and which lineups will be on the floor most often, but the Blue Devils can use their depth to their advantage against nearly every other rotation in college basketball.

Duke's last two rotations haven't exactly operated like that, which highlights one key difference with this team.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Have Different Player Leading All Five Major Statistical Categories

It's fairly reasonable to believe the Blue Devils will have a different leader in all five major statistical categories, a stark contrast to the last two seasons.

Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster in each of the last two years: Cameron Boozer in 2026 and Cooper Flagg in 2025. Both came into college basketball expected to carry the load for the Blue Devils and be among the best players in the sport, and they both lived up to expectations.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) talks with guard Tyrese Proctor (5) after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Flagg's lone season in Durham, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three-point range. He led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.

On the heels of Flagg being the most dominant player in college basketball that season, Boozer came in and statistically put together one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the floor and 39.1% shooting from the perimeter. Boozer led Duke in points, rebounds, and assists.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the Point?

The Blue Devils have been led by the best player in the country in each of the last two seasons, and this year's team will likely operate in a very different fashion. I think Duke will have "leaders" in different areas of the game, but I don't think it will have one player who is clearly more impactful than anyone else on the floor.

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is the clear favorite to lead the team in scoring, and he could be one of the top five to seven scorers in college hoops next season. Every other major statistical category seems up in the air.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and Co. have length and switchable defenders at every part of the court, and they're deep both down low and on the perimeter.

So, rather than having one clear best player who the entire team revolves around, Duke will win with its numbers. Aside from Blackwell dominating the scoring department, the Blue Devils could have different guys leading the charge in other areas of the game each night.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, this just further highlights the sheer depth and talent Scheyer and his staff built this offseason. This is the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over, and Duke is poised to be a heavyweight contender to cut down the nets next April.