Virginia Presents Unique Challenge For Duke in ACC Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils look to enter the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game win streak and win their third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils defeated 5-seed Clemson 73-61 in the Semifinals to advance to the title game.

Duke will go up against 2-seed Virginia, which took down 3-seed Miami 84-62 on Friday night to advance on the other side of the bracket.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils defeated Virginia 77-51 during the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and that felt like the contest where the Blue Devils separated themselves as a tier above the rest in the ACC.

However, Duke now has a totally different look from a roster standpoint this time around, as it is without two starters in sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The two are pivotal pieces on the defensive side of the ball for a Blue Devils squad that ranks No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Duke looked like a whole new team defensively in the semifinals compared to its 80-79 quarterfinals win over Florida State. In its 80-79 victory over the Seminoles, the Blue Devils allowed them to shoot 52% from the floor and 11-of-28 (39%) from three. Duke followed that up by surrendering a mere 61 points to the Tigers on 33% shooting from the field and 7-of-25 (28%) shooting from the perimeter.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) with the head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, against an experienced Cavaliers squad, this could be the first time where Duke's injury concerns come into play.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Virginia's Experience Could Be An Issue Down the Stretch

Ryan Odom is in his first year with the program, and as most first-year head coaches do, he has built a nearly entirely new roster focused on transfer portal additions. In today's era of college basketball, experience is arguably the most important trait when building a roster.

Odom brought in vets such as Dallin Hall from BYU, Ugonna Onyenso from Kansas State, Jacari White from North Dakota State, and international prospect Thijs De Ridder. Although De Ridder is technically a freshman, he's 23 years old and had been playing professionally overseas before coming to Charlottesville.

Mar 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket past Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia's squad then mixes in young talent with players like Chance Mallory, building a complete roster. That's how Jon Scheyer built his team, but it now lacks the veteran experience that becomes crucial in tight games down the stretch.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ngongba and Foster Have Been Here Before

Ngongba and Foster aren't just two starters, but two guys who were both on the roster during Duke's 2025 ACC Tournament title and Final Four runs. Without them in the lineup, the Blue Devils get really young, really quick.

This contest has the makeup of one that could come down to the wire, and in a big-time moment, Duke's missing veteran pieces could expose its lack of experience in postseason crunch time.