Virginia Presents Unique Challenge For Duke in ACC Tournament Championship
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The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils look to enter the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game win streak and win their third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils defeated 5-seed Clemson 73-61 in the Semifinals to advance to the title game.
Duke will go up against 2-seed Virginia, which took down 3-seed Miami 84-62 on Friday night to advance on the other side of the bracket.
The Blue Devils defeated Virginia 77-51 during the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and that felt like the contest where the Blue Devils separated themselves as a tier above the rest in the ACC.
However, Duke now has a totally different look from a roster standpoint this time around, as it is without two starters in sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster.
The two are pivotal pieces on the defensive side of the ball for a Blue Devils squad that ranks No. 1 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
Duke looked like a whole new team defensively in the semifinals compared to its 80-79 quarterfinals win over Florida State. In its 80-79 victory over the Seminoles, the Blue Devils allowed them to shoot 52% from the floor and 11-of-28 (39%) from three. Duke followed that up by surrendering a mere 61 points to the Tigers on 33% shooting from the field and 7-of-25 (28%) shooting from the perimeter.
However, against an experienced Cavaliers squad, this could be the first time where Duke's injury concerns come into play.
Virginia's Experience Could Be An Issue Down the Stretch
Ryan Odom is in his first year with the program, and as most first-year head coaches do, he has built a nearly entirely new roster focused on transfer portal additions. In today's era of college basketball, experience is arguably the most important trait when building a roster.
Odom brought in vets such as Dallin Hall from BYU, Ugonna Onyenso from Kansas State, Jacari White from North Dakota State, and international prospect Thijs De Ridder. Although De Ridder is technically a freshman, he's 23 years old and had been playing professionally overseas before coming to Charlottesville.
Virginia's squad then mixes in young talent with players like Chance Mallory, building a complete roster. That's how Jon Scheyer built his team, but it now lacks the veteran experience that becomes crucial in tight games down the stretch.
Ngongba and Foster Have Been Here Before
Ngongba and Foster aren't just two starters, but two guys who were both on the roster during Duke's 2025 ACC Tournament title and Final Four runs. Without them in the lineup, the Blue Devils get really young, really quick.
This contest has the makeup of one that could come down to the wire, and in a big-time moment, Duke's missing veteran pieces could expose its lack of experience in postseason crunch time.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.