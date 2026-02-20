Why Former Blue Devil Likes Title Chances This Year
The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) have forced themselves into the category of true national championship contenders for the 2025-26 season. The Blue Devils are currently 10-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 16-2 across the first two quadrants, and 8-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.
Duke will have a chance to likely put itself as the new projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and new No. 1 team in the AP Poll if it can take down No. 1 Michigan this Saturday in what could be the best game of the entire college basketball season. The Blue Devils will face the Wolverines at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at 6:30 pm ET.
This weekend's heavyweight bout features the top two teams in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, and the winner will likely walk out of Capital One Arena regarded as the best team in the sport.
Duke has won three in a row entering the contest by an average margin of 22 points. The Wolverines are winners of 11 in a row, most recently taking down No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena, 91-80, on Tuesday night.
Even if Duke comes up short against Michigan, it will still be regarded as a consensus national title contender. This former Blue Devil already thinks this year's team can get there.
Jay Bilas Has Lots of Faith in This Season’s Duke Squad
Former Blue Devil and current ESPN analyst Jay Bilas recently released a list of his top 68 teams in college basketball this season, and slotted Duke at the No. 3 spot, only behind Michigan and Arizona, respectively.
"Some better late-game execution in big games is an area in which Duke can and will likely improve, but Duke has Boozer, the front-runner for national player of the year, and some excellent defensive players around him -- this team is still legit," Bilas said on Duke.
Duke Can Make Major Statement This Weekend
At times, it has felt like Duke has somewhat fallen under the radar in terms of true national title favorite conversations, despite the Blue Devils boasting arguably the best overall resume in college basketball and the fact that they are led by National Player of the Year frontrunner, Cameron Boozer.
Duke has beaten some elite teams thus far through the 2025-26 campaign, but there's no doubt that this Wolverines squad presents the biggest test yet for the Blue Devils. With a win, Duke will make a major statement regarding the ceiling of this team.
