Duke Football Releases New Helmets for NC State Game
The Duke basketball program created The Brotherhood look — gothic font — about five years ago. It took a few years, but the Duke football program followed suit for its 2023 season opener against then-No. 9 Clemson, debuting that "Duke" helmet script and watching it pay off to the tune of a 28-7 statement upset win at home under second-year head coach Mike Elko.
ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Forward Delivers Another Statement NBA Performance
Now, looking to snap the first two-game losing skid of Manny Diaz's first year at the helm, the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) are gearing up for a Saturday afternoon road showdown against an NC State Wolfpack program (5-4, 2-3 ACC) that is currently enjoying the first two-game winning streak in its 12th season of Dave Doeren's command in Raleigh.
So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Blue Devils hope to unleash some getup magic by breaking out the first-ever black background for Duke's gothic lettering on either the hardwood or gridiron. They'll do so via the following black helmets with white script, given a "chef's kiss" seal of approval from the Duke football social media team on Thursday night:
Here's the full jersey reveal video, as the Blue Devils are matching the black helmets with white tops (blue shoulder stripes and lettering) and black pants (white-blue-white stripes):
Kickoff between Duke and NC State in Carter-Finley Stadium is at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Top Duke Hoops Target Falls to Premier Prep in Showdown
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball news.