Blue Devil Country

Duke Football Taunts ACC Foe After Flipping Top Recruit

A Clemson deflation at the hands of the Duke football program is nothing new this time of year.

Matt Giles

Duke football versus Clemson
Duke football versus Clemson / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Five days before the 2024 Duke football squad kicks off its new era via a home bout against Elon at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, first-year Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz and his staff landed the highest-rated pledge in program history. And it's safe to say the folks in Durham are feeling a bit brash as a result.

ALSO READ: New Duke Commit Puts Defender in Spin Cycle

Grimsley High School (N.C.) defensive end Bryce Davis, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound four-star who ranks No. 59 overall and No. 3 among North Carolinians on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his pledge to the Blue Devils on Sunday despite committing to Clemson just over a month ago.

Of course, it was about this time last year when the Blue Devils, then under the direction of now-first-year Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, stunned then-No. 9 Clemson in Week 1 with a 28-7 upset win in Wallace Wade Stadium.

So, within minutes of Davis' revealed flip from Dabo Swinney's Tigers to Diaz & Co., the Duke football social media team issued the following cruel reminder of the field-storming celebration that ensued that night:

Here's a snippet of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins' assessment of Bryce Davis:

"High-energy pass rusher that offers some position flexibility up front...Displays favorable block recognition at this stage and understands how to find leverage while maintaining gap integrity. Ceiling might be highest as an edge defender given how he creates pressure, but has some experience operating out of a three-point stance and could very well settle in as more of an interior option after a year or two in a college weight room..."

The addition of Bryce Davis, Duke football's first four-star in the cycle, bumps the Blue Devils' 25-deep 2025 haul to No. 33 in the national rankings, per 247Sports, and No. 6 among the now-17 ACC schools.

More Duke Blue Devils News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football