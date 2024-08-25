Duke Football Taunts ACC Foe After Flipping Top Recruit
Five days before the 2024 Duke football squad kicks off its new era via a home bout against Elon at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, first-year Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz and his staff landed the highest-rated pledge in program history. And it's safe to say the folks in Durham are feeling a bit brash as a result.
Grimsley High School (N.C.) defensive end Bryce Davis, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound four-star who ranks No. 59 overall and No. 3 among North Carolinians on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his pledge to the Blue Devils on Sunday despite committing to Clemson just over a month ago.
Of course, it was about this time last year when the Blue Devils, then under the direction of now-first-year Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, stunned then-No. 9 Clemson in Week 1 with a 28-7 upset win in Wallace Wade Stadium.
So, within minutes of Davis' revealed flip from Dabo Swinney's Tigers to Diaz & Co., the Duke football social media team issued the following cruel reminder of the field-storming celebration that ensued that night:
Here's a snippet of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins' assessment of Bryce Davis:
"High-energy pass rusher that offers some position flexibility up front...Displays favorable block recognition at this stage and understands how to find leverage while maintaining gap integrity. Ceiling might be highest as an edge defender given how he creates pressure, but has some experience operating out of a three-point stance and could very well settle in as more of an interior option after a year or two in a college weight room..."
The addition of Bryce Davis, Duke football's first four-star in the cycle, bumps the Blue Devils' 25-deep 2025 haul to No. 33 in the national rankings, per 247Sports, and No. 6 among the now-17 ACC schools.