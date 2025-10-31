How Duke Running Game Can Succeed vs Clemson
The Duke Blue Devils don't have much room for error this week against Clemson, the preseason favorite in the ACC that has dramatically underperformed.
Sitting at 4-3, a win would keep the guys in blue above water in the ACC race. A date with Virginia, who is undefeated in conference play, is on the horizon, and the Blue Devils need to win to make that game a big domino in the conference.
This week, Clemson's underachieving roster still holds plenty of talent on defense. Duke's potent passing attack will likely take center stage once again with Darian Mensah. Against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils came out slinging it early on, with receiver Cooper Barkate building a massive game.
While the Duke offense does lean on the passing game more often, it was surprising to see running backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle mostly take a backseat after having success previously.
Make no mistake, Duke can lead this game through the air again, but to win it, they will have to be able to run the ball at times.
The Road To Success
The Tigers have the fifth-best run defense in the ACC, allowing 109.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Duke picks up 4.7 yards per carry, so something has to give.
Clemson boasts a strong defensive line, led by Peter Woods inside and T.J. Parker on the edge. Both are projected first-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft and could be game-wreckers this week.
The Blue Devils would be wise to avoid running toward Parker, who has 38 career tackles for loss in three seasons at Clemson, including six this season. Woods is great at collapsing the interior and creating a pile in the middle to slow backs down.
The answer could still be on the perimeter. Duke's two best run-blocking offensive linemen are their tackles: Bruno Fina on the left side and Brian Parker II on the right.
The Blue Devils run a bunch of outside zone, which means they could run away from Parker and use the boundary to their advantage, or try to reach around Parker with their tackles to create a runway.
Sheppard has led the backfield since breaking out against Syracuse. He has 497 yards and four touchdowns this season, averaging seven yards a carry. His combination of speed and downhill running has made him the leader of the backfield as a freshman, and could be a good athletic match against the Tigers.
Castle is the bruising, short yardage back that Duke leans on. He's scored six times this year and could likely hold his own against a 315-pound defensive lineman like Woods.
Overall, Duke should try to stand on the edges of the line and get wide with their running game. That does mean relying on receivers to block well, but if the Blue Devils can churn out five or six yards on early downs throughout the game, they will be in a great position to control the contest.
