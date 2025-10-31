Blue Devil Country

How Duke Running Game Can Succeed vs Clemson

Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle had a tough time against Georgia Tech. Can they rebound this week against Clemson?

Logan Brown

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils don't have much room for error this week against Clemson, the preseason favorite in the ACC that has dramatically underperformed.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Sitting at 4-3, a win would keep the guys in blue above water in the ACC race. A date with Virginia, who is undefeated in conference play, is on the horizon, and the Blue Devils need to win to make that game a big domino in the conference.

This week, Clemson's underachieving roster still holds plenty of talent on defense. Duke's potent passing attack will likely take center stage once again with Darian Mensah. Against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils came out slinging it early on, with receiver Cooper Barkate building a massive game.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While the Duke offense does lean on the passing game more often, it was surprising to see running backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle mostly take a backseat after having success previously.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Duke can lead this game through the air again, but to win it, they will have to be able to run the ball at times.

The Road To Success

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Tigers have the fifth-best run defense in the ACC, allowing 109.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Duke picks up 4.7 yards per carry, so something has to give.

Clemson boasts a strong defensive line, led by Peter Woods inside and T.J. Parker on the edge. Both are projected first-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft and could be game-wreckers this week.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils would be wise to avoid running toward Parker, who has 38 career tackles for loss in three seasons at Clemson, including six this season. Woods is great at collapsing the interior and creating a pile in the middle to slow backs down.

The answer could still be on the perimeter. Duke's two best run-blocking offensive linemen are their tackles: Bruno Fina on the left side and Brian Parker II on the right.

The Blue Devils run a bunch of outside zone, which means they could run away from Parker and use the boundary to their advantage, or try to reach around Parker with their tackles to create a runway.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sheppard has led the backfield since breaking out against Syracuse. He has 497 yards and four touchdowns this season, averaging seven yards a carry. His combination of speed and downhill running has made him the leader of the backfield as a freshman, and could be a good athletic match against the Tigers.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Castle is the bruising, short yardage back that Duke leans on. He's scored six times this year and could likely hold his own against a 315-pound defensive lineman like Woods.

Overall, Duke should try to stand on the edges of the line and get wide with their running game. That does mean relying on receivers to block well, but if the Blue Devils can churn out five or six yards on early downs throughout the game, they will be in a great position to control the contest.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.