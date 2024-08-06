Duke Basketball Staff Hosts Stock-Soaring 2025 Recruit
There's no word on whether prime Duke basketball recruiting target Acaden Lewis will return to campus for an official visit. Thus far, the Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) standout has locked in only two of those for his senior year: to Louisville beginning on Aug. 30 and to UNC the first weekend of October.
ALSO READ: Priority Duke Target Slated for Countdown to Craziness
But there's a chance the Blue Devils will impress Lewis enough this week to ensure a follow-up visit from the 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard, who recently announced a blueblood-heavy top eight of Duke, UNC, Kentucky, UConn, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, and Syracuse.
On Monday, the first day of Lewis' unofficial visit with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, his Instagram Story featured a picture from inside the Duke basketball program's practice facility. He will likely post more photos from his trip in the coming days.
Last week, Lewis was on an unofficial visit at Syracuse. His only other unofficial visits this summer were to UNC and Kentucky in June.
Acaden Lewis, a shifty playmaker and versatile scorer, has skyrocketed from No. 79 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite in early June to his current No. 47 overall ranking.
He's looking to wrap up his recruitment in time for the early signing period in November.