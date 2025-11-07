Top UConn Threats Duke Must Prepare For
Duke might not be playing within the confines of the ACC this week, but the level of competition is still high.
On the road for the second straight week, the Blue Devils will visit UConn, which is 6-3 this season. As an independent, the Huskies have played a wide-ranging schedule to great success.
The Blue Devils have high aspirations for the rest of the season. After a big win on the road over Clemson, Duke has its eyes set on an ACC Championship berth.
A win would qualify Manny Diaz's team for a bowl game, but a big home matchup with No. 14 Virginia looms with conference title race implications on the line.
This could be a letdown spot for the Blue Devils, and while losing this game wouldn't hurt their ACC chances, it's important to win this game and keep momentum rolling into next week, rather than having to pick up the pieces again.
The Huskies are a team that can be taken advantage of defensively, so Darian Mensah and company should be able to pick up where they left off, both through the air and on the ground.
However, Jim Mora's squad has plenty of playmakers in their scoring unit who can cause problems for the Blue Devils.
Here's a look at some of the key players on UConn's side to be wary of this week as Duke makes the trip up north.
QB Joe Fagnano
The Huskies have a seventh-year guy at quarterback. Yes, seven. Joe Fagnano began his career at Maine in 2019 and is now in his third season in Connecticut.
Fagnano is also having a career year in his final season, throwing for 2,529 yards (already a career-high), 22 touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. He's been pretty efficient, completing 68.8% of his passes this year and leading an offense scoring 36.9 points per game (15th in FBS).
The Huskies have also only turned the ball over once this season, losing a fumble. Simply put, Fagnano hasn't made many mistakes this season, and the Duke defense did not put a whole lot of good on tape last week.
Fagnano has also led a UConn offense scoring on 92.9% of its red zone trips. Conversely, the Blue Devils' defense allows scores on 93.5% of its red zone trips. It's not a great matchup because of how precise Fagnano is with the ball.
More than ever, Duke will need its pass rush to come alive. Vincent Anthony Jr. has been quiet the past few weeks, but still leads the team with 6.5 sacks. Wesley Williams, on the other side, and Aaron Hall in the middle have been great this season. Fagnano is not much of a runner, so Duke needs to try to collapse the pocket this week.
WR Skyler Bell
UConn has a potent rushing attack with tailback Cam Edwards, who has 815 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and controls games on the ground. Even though Duke hasn't been great against the run, Mensah's big-play ability through the air will make the Huskies have to match.
Enter Skyler Bell. The former Wisconsin Badger is crushing defenses this season, leading the nation with 74 catches and 11 touchdowns, with 994 receiving yards (second nationally).
Bell ripped through the UAB secondary last week, making eight catches for 149 yards and three scores. Standing at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Bell isn't the most physically imposing receiver, but he makes up for it with top-end speed and crisp route running.
The Huskies move Bell around between the perimeter and the slot, where his speed can really excel. Duke's Chandler Rivers can defend both as well, but he's been so good on the perimeter, it's unclear whether or not the coaching staff would ask him to shadow Bell throughout the day.
UConn throws the ball a lot with Fagnano, and with the health of Duke's secondary not 100%, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Devils deploy the secondary against Bell. No other receiver for the Huskies has more than 25 catches or 350 yards. If Fagnano drops back to pass, there's a good chance he's looking for one guy in particular.
LB Bryun Parham
On the defensive end, the Huskies struggle just like the Blue Devils, but maybe a little extra. Bryun Parham has been a bright spot, however, leading the team in tackles (80) and sacks (9.5).
Parham moves around, playing inside and on the edge and teeing off on quarterbacks. Mensah doesn't run a ton, but he does move outside of the pocket. Parham is a guy who spies quite a bit and can close ground quickly on rollouts.
The senior linebacker, who transferred from Washington by way of San Jose State, is a solid run defender as well. While the Huskies don't play the run well, Parham has good and quick instincts to sniff out runs between the tackles and the speed to make plays on the outside carries.
He collected 106 tackles for San Jose State and earned an All-Mountain West honorable-mention honor in 2023 before transferring to Washington, where he jumped in the portal a month into the season.
He's a guy Mensah will have to account for, especially when he turns around to hand off to Nate Sheppard.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.