2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colgate WR Treyvhon Saunders

Despite being limited to only six games, Treyvhon Saunders put a stamp on his historic career at Colgate in 2025. He became a three-time first-team All-Patriot League selection, while also setting a new career program record for catches with 230 over four seasons.

Saunders is aiming to be the first Colgate player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Kenny Gamble in 1988. He would become the first Colgate player to be drafted in the modern NFL Draft era.

Career Statistics: 40 games played, 230 receptions, 2,675 receiving yards, 15 receiving TDs

Accolades: First-Team All-Patriot League (2023, 2024, 2025), Walter Payton Award Watchlist (2025), Third-Team Preseason FCS All-American (2025), FCS All-ECAC Team (2024)

Scouting Report:

Saunders is a receiver with a slot build, reliable hands, good quickness, and valuable after the catch. He has an average size for the slot position and shows good initial burst and explosion at the beginning of his routes.

He creates separation with an early burst and a quick change of direction, rather than an effective pre-stem setup. There is some predictability in his route running, which allows defenders to close the distance quickly.

His release package is predicated more on his quickness and agility than on a setup to defeat press coverage. The lack of diversity in his release package limits his ability to create separation and leverage it deeper down the field. He is more effective when schemed open than when consistently winning his isolated matchups.

His best routes (slants, hitches, quick outs, and overs) allow him to use his best trait: his run-after-catch ability. Saunders showcases strong hands and limited drops with a big target share. His long speed is average, and he struggles to separate from defenders and win downfield consistently. Despite his lack of long speed, he shows solid deep-tracking ability.

His lower-body strength, contact balance, and urgency after the catch allow him to break tackles and make defenders miss in space and, at times, in congestion. He does not have much evidence of return value in college, but he has the skill set to be an adequate returner. Saunders projects as a slot receiver in a hybrid West Coast offense and a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Saunders projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect that fits best in a Spread/West Coast hybrid scheme that allows him to do his work after the catch.

Due to some needed route-running refinement, he should be in an offense that does a good job of scheming players open, allowing them to use their run-after-catch ability. With added value on special teams, he can be a WR5 or 6 on an NFL roster.

Strengths:

Reliable hands

Change of direction

Run after catch ability

Early burst

Quality tracking

Weaknesses:

Top-end speed

Release package

Route running setup

Alignment versatility

Best Fit: Spread/West Coast Hybrid



Stylistic Player Comp: Brandon Powell

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.