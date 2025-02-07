Top 10 Big South-OVC Offenses & Defenses Of The Frisco Era
As we continue to analyze the top teams of the Frisco Era (2010-24), we shift our attention to individual conferences.
Utilizing yards per play (YPP), we take a look at the best offenses and defenses of the Frisco Era in the Big South-OVC. YPP measures how effective a team is on a play-to-play basis and allows us to remove any tempo-created bias, which can be found in other statistics. Due to the unique format of the season, we excluded the shortened spring 2021 season.
Below are the Top 10 Big South-OVC offenses and defense of the Frisco Era.
Top 10 Big South-OVC Offenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2016 Charleston Southern (7-4) : 6.65 YPP
The Buccaneers averaged 33 points and 409.5 yards per game, making a run to the postseason before losing to Wofford in the first round. Six players topped the 200-yard mark on the ground, led by Mike Holloway with 881 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Kameron Brown was a threat at wide receiver, posting 27 receptions for 540 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
9. 2011 Stony Brook (9-4) : 6.68 YPP
The Seawolves scored 38 points per game, finishing 6-0 in conference play before making a run to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Running back Miguel Maysonet led the team with 1,633 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. The Seawolves scored 40 points in seven of their 11 games, including a 76-28 blowout win over Gardner-Webb.
8. 2015 Coastal Carolina (9-3) : 6.71 YPP
The Chanticleers averaged 35.1 points and 454.9 yards per game, making a run to the FCS Playoffs before a first-round loss to The Citadel. Running back De'Angelo Henderson led the offense with 1,346 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. All three losses were by eight points or less, including back-to-back three-point losses to end the season. Quarterback Alex Ross completed 66.7% of his passes for 3,009 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
7. 2019 Kennesaw State (11-3) : 6.73 YPP
The Owls averaged 37.9 points and 422 yards per game, making a run to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Bronson Rechsteiner led a potent rushing attack with 909 rushing yards as the Owls averaged over 340 yards per game and 58 touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Bryant posted 16 rushing touchdowns, while Daniel David added another 14 rushing touchdowns.
6. 2022 SEMO (9-3) : 6.74 YPP
The Redhawks were 9-1 against the FCS before a first-round loss to Montana, averaging 35.6 points and 468.2 yards per game. It all started with running back Geno Hess, who led the Redhawks with 1,691 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy posted 984 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Redhawks were 9-0 when scoring 30 or more points.
5. 2016 Kennesaw State (8-3) : 6.75 YPP
The Owls averaged 38.9 points and 479.5 yards per game, finishing 8-3 in their second season as a football program. Kennesaw State had a potent rushing attack, averaging 320.6 yards per game, led by Chandler Burks with 799 yards and nine touchdowns. Burks also posted 1,250 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. The Owls scored 40 or more points in seven of their 11 games, including an impressive 52-42 win over Furman.
4. 2018 Monmouth (8-3) : 6.76 YPP
Monmouth averaged 33.2 points and 458.7 yards per game, but despite an 8-2 record against the FCS, the Hawks missed the FCS Playoffs. Running back Juwon Farri led the Hawks with 1,024 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Kenji Bahar completed 60% of his passes for 2,626 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. His No. 1 target, Reggie White Jr., posted 71 receptions for 1,133 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
3. 2013 Eastern Illinois (12-2) : 6.77 YPP
The Panthers averaged 48.2 points and 589.5 yards per game, making a run to the quarterfinals before losing to Towson. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won the Walter Payton Award, totaling 5,050 passing yards and 53 passing touchdowns. Erik Lora and Adam Drake combined for over 2,800 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. The Panthers scored 40 or more points in 10 of their 14 games, including seven games scoring 50 or more points.
2. 2013 Coastal Carolina (12-3) : 6.80 YPP
Coastal Carolina averaged 41 points and 477.5 yards per game, making a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro posted 1,729 rushing yards and ranked No. 3 nationally with 27 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Alex Ross completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,093 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. The Chanticleers scored 40 or more points in 10 of their 15 games.
1. 2012 Stony Brook (10-3) : 7.05 YPP
The 2012 Stony Brook offense holds the title for the best offense in the Big South-OVC in the Frisco Era. The Seawolves averaged 35.4 points and 436.8 yards per game, making a run to the FCS Playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to Montana State after three lost fumbles. Miguel Maysonet led the Seawolves with 1,964 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, while Marcus Coker also topped the 1,000-yard mark. Kevin Norrell had a massive season, posting 1,388 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Top 10 Big Sky Defenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2017 Tennessee State (6-5) : 4.56 YPP Allowed
The Tigers held opponents to 19.6 points and 278.5 yards per game, missing the postseason after struggling in conference play. Chris Collins led the Tigers with 97 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Terrell Bonds posted four interceptions and 10 pass breakups, while Justin North had a productive season with 59 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.
9. 2016 Charleston Southern (7-4) : 4.54 YPP Allowed
The Buccaneers held opponents to 22.2 points and 294.1 yards per game, making a run to the FCS Playoffs. Their season ended with a one-point loss to Wofford in the first round, where the defense held the Terriers to 15 points. Defensive lineman Anthony Ellis led the Bucs with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Solomon Brown had an impressive season with 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups.
8. 2015 Jacksonville State (13-2) : 4.51 YPP Allowed
The Gamecocks made a run to the FCS national championship, losing to North Dakota State in Frisco. They only allowed 19.9 points and 300.3 yards per game, including an impressive overtime loss to Auburn. Jacksonville State posted 135.5 tackles for loss and over 40 sacks, led by Chris Landrum with 19 and 8.5. Linebacker Brandon Bender led the defense with 102 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.
7. 2019 Austin Peay (11-4) : 4.50 YPP Allowed
The Governors made an unexpected run to the quarterfinals, upsetting No. 4 Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The defense held opponents to 20.6 points and 307.5 yards per game, losing three of their four games by less than eight points. Kordell Jackson had an All-American season with seven interceptions, while Jack McDonald led the Governors with 118 total tackles. Defensive lineman Josephus Smith posted 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
6. 2015 Eastern Kentucky (6-5) : 4.48 YPP Allowed
Eastern Kentucky missed the postseason after multiple close losses, including an overtime loss to Kentucky. The Colonels held opponents to 24.6 points and 335.5 yards per game, highlighted by a rushing defense that only allowed 2.9 yards per carry. Noah Spence led the defense with 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries.
5. 2013 Tennessee State (10-4) : 4.47 YPP Allowed
Tennessee State made a run to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, holding opponents to 18.1 points and 296 yards per game. Daniel Fitzpatrick posted a league-high eight interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Nick Thrasher led the Tigers with 110 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, while Anthony Bass posted 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
4. 2018 Kennesaw State (11-2) : 4.44 YPP Allowed
Kennesaw State made a run to the quarterfinals, losing to South Dakota State after finishing the regular season 10-0 against the FCS. The Owls held opponents to 15.4 points and 263.7 yards per game, only allowing one team to score over 30 points in 13 games. Anthony Gore Jr. led the defense with 80 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Defensive backs Cincere Mason and Dorian Walker combined for seven interceptions.
3. 2014 Tennessee State (6-6) : 4.41 YPP Allowed
Offensive struggles and turnovers prevented the Tigers from making the postseason despite holding opponents to 228 points and 303.2 yards per game. Gabe Terry led the Tigers with 11 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Nick Thrasher posted 128 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. Four players posted 10 or more tackles for loss, while De'Ante Saunders led the defense with five interceptions and 17 passes defended.
2. 2016 Jacksonville State (10-2) : 4.18 YPP Allowed
Jacksonville State held opponents to 18.2 points and 274.9 yards per game, finishing 10-0 against the FCS before a postseason loss to Youngstown State. Defensive back Jaylen Hill led the defense with six interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Darius Jackson had another All-American campaign with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Safety Marlon Bridges had a breakout season with 87 tackles, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.
1. 2017 Jacksonville State (10-2) : 3.84 YPP Allowed
The Gamecocks were 10-0 against the FCS before a stunning upset loss to Kennesaw State in the second round of the playoffs. Jacksonville State held opponents to 15 points and 239.6 yards per game, only allowing two FCS opponents to score more than 20 points. Darius Jackson had a stellar season, posting 20.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 20 quarterback pressures. Safety Jonathan Hagler led the Gamecocks with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.
