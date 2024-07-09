2024 Elon Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (6-2 CAA)
Returning Starters: 15 (7 Off, 8 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 72
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 55
Returning All-Conference Players: Caleb Curtain (1st Team; DB), Chandler Brayboy (Honorable Mention; WR)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Khalil Baker (North Carolina Central; DB), Rushawn Baker (Bucknell; RB), Brandon Smiley (Western Carolina; DL), Nathan Kibambe (Appalachian State; DB), Tyler Devera (New Mexico State; TE), Jack Salopek (Western Michigan; QB)
A disappointing 0-3 out-of-conference record prevented Elon from making another run to the FCS Playoffs last season. The Phoenix have made three appearances in the FCS Playoffs over the past seven seasons but are still searching for their first postseason win in program history. Elon returns the second-most starters in the conference, including multiple players who have earned All-Conference and All-American honors. With the uncertainty surrounding multiple programs in the CAA, Elon is primed to compete for the first conference championship since 1981.
Quarterback Matthew Downing will lead Elon's offensive attack after starting nine games last season. Downing ranked No. 9 nationally in passing efficiency while throwing for 1,915 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns. The 6-foot, 206-pound senior enters next season with plenty of momentum after having career performances over the season's final four games.
Wide receiver Chandler Brayboy returns after leading the Phoenix with 589 receiving yards in 2023. He is a three-time All-Conference selection and enters next season with over 1,600 career receiving yards and 1,000 kick return yards. Jamarien Dalton recorded a team-high five receiving touchdowns last season and should step into a starting role next season. Tight end Tyler Devera missed the 2023 season but recorded over 400 receiving yards at Stony Brook from 2020-22.
Elon's biggest offensive question mark will be at running back after the departure of Jalen Hampton and Wayne Dixie III. The Phoenix added former Bucknell running back Rushawn Baker this offseason, who saw action in 30 games for the Bison. Over the past three seasons, Baker rushed for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns. Regardless of who emerges at running back, the Phoenix will be led by one of the most experienced offensive lines in the conference. Four starters return on the offensive line, led by offensive guard Kevin Burkett and center Jabril Williams. Williams earned All-Conference honors in 2022 and is a former Freshman All-American for the Phoenix.
Elon's defense has the pieces to potentially be one of the best units in the conference next season. Safety Caleb Curtain will lead the secondary after earning FCS All-American honors in 2023. He finished the season with 80 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. Adding former North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker will give Elon one of the best safety tandems in the nation. Baker was named the MEAC Defensive Player and earned consensus first-team All-American honors in 2022. The Phoenix will have to replace both starters at cornerback, but Senquavious Alsobrooks is expected to step into a more prominent role after starting two games as a freshman.
The linebacker core will be led by two returning Freshman All-Americans, Marco Patierno and Brandon Tyson. Tyson led the Phoenix with nine tackles for loss while ranking third on the team with 73 total tackles. Patierno recorded 68 total tackles and five tackles for loss. Jesse Powell II started 10 games at the SPUR position, recording 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.
The Phoenix face question marks at defensive end after losing Marvin Pearson this offseason. Cazeem Moore started all 11 games across from Pearson and enters next season as the top pass rusher. Ethan Grace is expected to step into a starting role after being limited to seven games last season due to injury. He recorded 15 total tackles and three quarterback hurries before his injury.
Defensive tackle may be one of the deepest positions on the roster as three players with starting experience return. Josh Johnson will lead the unit after starting 11 games for Elon, while Chuck Nnaeto and Jake Louro split time as the starter in 2023. Johnson posted 24 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Phoenix also added former Western Carolina defensive tackle Brandon Smiley, who played in eight games over the past two seasons.
