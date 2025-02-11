Top 10 CAA Offenses & Defenses Of The Frisco Era
As we continue to analyze the top teams of the Frisco Era (2010-24), we shift our attention to individual conferences.
Utilizing yards per play (YPP), we take a look at the best offenses and defenses of the Frisco Era in the CAA. YPP measures how effective a team is on a play-to-play basis and allows us to remove any tempo-created bias, which can be found in other statistics. Due to the unique format of the season, we excluded the shortened spring 2021 season.
Below are the Top 10 CAA offenses and defense of the Frisco Era.
Top 10 CAA Offenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2015 Richmond (10-4) : 6.62 YPP
The Spiders averaged 32.6 points and 446.7 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Running back Jacobi Green led the Spiders with 1,409 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Brian Brown and Reggie Diggs were a dangerous receiving duo, who combined for over 2,000 receiving yards.
9. 2013 Towson (13-3) : 6.63 YPP
The Tigers averaged 36.6 points and 465.8 yards per game, which helped them make a run to the FCS National Championship game. Running back Terrance West led the nation with 2,509 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. Wide receivers Leon Kinnard and Spencer Wilkins topped 600 receiving yards, while quarterback Peter Athens passed for over 3,400 yards.
8. 2019 Villanova (9-4) : 6.67 YPP
The Wildcats averaged 37.3 points and 454.8 yards per game, but lost to Southeastern Louisiana in a first-round shootout in the FCS Playoffs. Quarterback Daniel Smith completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,069 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns. His No. 1 target, Changa Hodge, posted 65 receptions for 1,118 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Jaaron Hayek had a breakout freshman season with 670 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
7. 2015 James Madison (9-3) : 6.69 YPP
The Dukes averaged 44.2 points and 528.8 yards per game but suffered an upset loss to Colgate in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Three players topped the 800-yard mark on the ground, led by Cardon Johnson (1,037) and Khalid Abdullah (975). The duo combined for 23 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Vad Lee posted 2,190 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns.
6. 2012 Old Dominion (9-3) : 6.76 YPP
The Monarchs averaged 45.2 points per game, making a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke won the Walter Payton Award, recording 5,076 passing yards and 55 total touchdowns. Wide receivers Nick Mayers and Antonio Vaughan combined for 2,118 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. The Monarchs scored 40 or more points in eight of their 12 games.
5. 2016 James Madison (14-1) : 6.93 YPP
James Madison defeated Youngstown State to win the FCS National Championship, averaging 46.7 points and 507.5 yards per game. The Dukes scored 40 or more points in nine games, including two games with 80 or more points. Running back Khalid Abdullah posted 1,809 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. Four receivers topped the 500-yard mark, including Brandon Ravenel with 720 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
4. 2022 Monmouth (5-6) : 6.96 YPP
The Hawks averaged 36.4 points and 461.7 yards per game, but lost five games by 10 points or less. Defensively, the Hawks allowed over 33 points per game, which contributed the below .500 record. Running back Jaden Shirden led the Hawks with 1,722 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while Owen Wright added another 16 touchdowns. Wide receiver Dymere Miller had a breakout season with 820 yards adn seven touchdowns.
3. 2022 William & Mary (11-2) : 7.05 YPP
The Tribe made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, averaging 33.5 points and 448.8 yards per game. Four players topped the 500-yard mark on the ground, including Bronson Yoder (1,255) and Malachi Imoh (722). Quarterback Darius Wilson completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,252 passing yards, 534 rushing yards, and 20 total touchdowns. Tight end Lachlan Pitts led the Tribe with 543 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
2. 2023 Villanova (10-3) : 7.05 YPP
The Wildcats averaged 31.9 points and 424.9 yards per game, making a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Rayjuon Pringle and Jaylan Sanchez averaged over 24.6 yards per reception, combining for over 1,700 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Connor Watkins led the Wildcats with 2,681 passing yards, 378 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns.
1. 2024 Monmouth (6-6) : 7.23 YPP
The 2024 Monmouth offense holds the title for the best offense in the CAA during the Frisco Era. The Hawks averaged 39 points and 489.9 yards per game, scoring 30 or more points in eight of their 12 games. Quarterback Derek Robertson led the Hawks with 3,937 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. Running back Sone Ntoh led the nation with 25 rushing touchdowns, recording a touchdown in all 12 games.
Top 10 CAA Defenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2010 Delaware (12-3) : 4.50 YPP Allowed
The Blue Hens made a run to the FCS National Championship game, losing to Eastern Washington 20-19 in Frisco. Delaware held opponents to 12.1 points and 280.7 yards per game, holding eight opponents to 10 points or less. Defensive back Anthony Walters led the defense with seven interceptions and eight pass breakups, while Tyrone Grant also posted five interceptions and eight pass breakups. Linebacker Paul Worrilow had a stellar season, recording 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
9. 2014 Stony Brook (5-7) : 4.40 YPP Allowed
It was a season of missed opportunities for the Seawolves, which lost five of their seven games by one possession. The defense held opponents to 15.3 points and 273.3 yards per game, allowing less than 20 points in eight of their 12 games. Christian Ricard led the Seawolves with 92 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and four pass breakups. Victor Ochi had a stellar season, posting 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
8. 2016 Villanova (9.4) : 4.39 YPP Allowed
The Wildcats made a run to the second round of the FCS Playoffs, holding opponents to 15 points and 259.8 yards per game. Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon led the Wildcats with 21.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Rob Rolle led the nation with seven interceptions and posted 63 total tackles. Linebackers Austin Calitro and Ed Shockley combined for 172 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
7. 2017 UAlbany (4-7) : 4.38 YPP Allowed
The Great Danes held opponents to 17.7 points and 282.1 yards per game, but offensive struggles led to a below .500 record. The offense only averaged 273.5 yards per game, leading to multiple close losses. Linebacker Nate Hatalsky led the team with 122 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
6. 2021 James Madison (12-2) : 4.35 YPP Allowed
The Dukes only allowed 15.4 points and 279.1 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs before a loss to North Dakota State. Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led the Dukes with 116 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four interceptions. Defensive linemen Bryce Carter and Isaac Ukwu combined for 37.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.
5. 2013 William & Mary (7-5) : 4.34 YPP Allowed
Despite holding opponents to 14 points and 305.5 yards per game, the Tribe failed to reach the FCS Playoffs. Mike Reilly led the Tribe with 13 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, while Alrek Green posted 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, and 11 pass defended. The Tribe lost three of their five games by seven points or less.
4. 2021 Villanova (10-3) : 4.28 YPP Allowed
The Wildcats held opponents to 16.7 points and 274.5 yards per game, making a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Defensive back Christian Benford earned consensus All-American honors, posting seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Linebacker Forest Rhyne led the Wildcats with 152 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
3. 2016 Stony Brook (5-6) : 4.18 YPP Allowed
Offensive struggles doomed the Seawolves, but the defense held opponents to 20.2 points and 274.2 yards per game. The offense only scored 20 points in four games, averaging 16.7 points per game. Defensive back Tyrice Beverette led the Seawolves with 98 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Linebacker John Haggart had an impressive season, posting 13.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
2. 2015 Stony Brook (5-5) : 4.10 YPP Allowed
Despite a .500 record, the Seawolves held opponents to 15.7 points and 250.1 yards per game. Stony Brook's offense struggled, throughout the season, averaging only 17.3 points per game. They held five opponents to 10 points or less and only allowed 18 points in their final three games. Defensive lineman Victor Ochi led the defense with 16.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. In only 10 games, the Seawolves posted 83 tackles for loss and 41 sacks.
1. 2017 James Madison (14-1) : 3.85 YPP Allowed
The Dukes made another appearance in Frisco but fell to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship. James Madison held opponents to 11.1 points and 252 yards per game, holding 14 of their 15 opponents to less than 20 points. Four players posted five or more interceptions, led by Jordan Brown with nine and Jimmy Moreland with eight. Kyre Hawkins led the Dukes with 111 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and nine pass breakups.
More FCS Football News
Final Grades For Every FCS Prospects At The 2025 Shrine Bowl
Final Grades For Every FCS Prospect At The 2025 Senior Bowl
FCS Football: Top 25 Teams Of The Frisco Era
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Defensive Players In 2024
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Offensive Players In 2024
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.