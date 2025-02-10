Watch: Former FCS Star Jalyx Hunt Sacks Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX
Former Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt has wasted no time making an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles.
During the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, Hunt dominated offensive tackle Joe Thuney and sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was one of six sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles, who held the Chiefs to only 275 total yards on Sunday night.
In his rookie season, Hunt saw action in 16 regular season games for the Eagles. He posted 21 total tackels, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His role continued to grow in the postseason, recording 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The Eagles selected Hunt in the third round with the 95th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the first player ever drafted out of Houston Christian.
In his two seasons at Houston Christian, Hunt posted 133 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles. He was named the 2023 Southland Defensive Player of the Year, earning FCS All-American honors from multiple publications.
Five former FCS players were crowned Super Bowl champions on Sunday night. Hunt was joined by tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive back Tristin McCollum, defensive back James Bradberry IV, and long snapper Rick Lovato.
