Jared Verse Named 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday. The announcement was made during the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, LA.
It was his second honor after being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Defensive Rookie of the Year last month. He was also selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team and Pro Bowl.
In 17 games, Verse recorded 66 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 quarterback hits. He led all rookies in quarterback hits, pressures (77), and hurries (56). He ranked No. 2 among rookies in tackles for loss and No. 5 in sacks.
Verse was selected by the Rams with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished his college career at Florida State, posting 30 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in two seasons. He earned first-team All-American honors in back-to-back seasons.
Verse started his career at UAlbany, playing three seasons for the Great Danes (2019-21). He was named the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in the spring of 2021. He also earned second-team All-CAA honors and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the best freshman at the FCS level.
In two seasons at UAlbany, Verse posted 74 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Below is the full voting breakdown for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Jared Verse: 37-10-2-0-1 (427)
Quinyon Mitchell: 9-23-10-1-2 (239)
Braden Fiske: 1-5-11-11-6 (96)
Cooper DeJean: 0-5-14-8-8 (91)
Chop Robinson: 0-4-6-16-5 (75)
Edgerrin Cooper: 0-1-3-4-8 (30)
Tarheeb Still: 1-0-3-2-4 (27)
Calen Bullock: 1-0-0-2-3 (17)
Mike Sainristil: 1-0-0-0-4 (14)
Kamari Lassiter: 0-1-0-2-4 (13)
Nate Wiggins: 0-0-0-3-1 (7)
T'Vondre Sweat: 0-1-0-0-0 (5)
Laiatu Latu: 0-0-1-0-2 (5)
Malik Mustapha: 0-0-0-1-0 (2)
Terrion Arnold: 0-0-0-0-1 (1)
Tykee Smith: 0-0-0-0-1 (1)
