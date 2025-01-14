TV Viewership For 2024 FCS Football Postseason Games
The 2024 FCS football season has ended after North Dakota State's win over Montana State in the FCS National Championship game.
Below are the TV viewership numbers for all the postseason games this season, including the Celebration Bowl and SWAC Championship.
SWAC Championship:
Jackson State vs. Southern (217K, ESPN2)
First Round:
Tennessee State at Montana (263K, ESPN2)
Quarterfinals:
Idaho at Montana State (738K, ESPN)
Incarnate Word at South Dakota State (905K, ESPN)
Mercer at North Dakota State (1.4 million, ABC)
Semifinals:
South Dakota State at North Dakota State (1.58 million, ABC)
South Dakota at Montana State (1.37 million, ABC)
Celebration Bowl:
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State (2.1 million, ABC)
FCS National Championship:
North Dakota State vs. Montana State (2.41 million, ESPN)
