McNeese vs. Nicholls State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, March 2
The Southland Conference regular-season title will be decided on Monday night. If McNeese can get past Nicholls, the pressure will be on Stephen F. Austin, who will have to beat Incarnate Word to secure the conference title by itself.
If the Lumberjacks lose, McNeese and Stephen F. Austin would share the regular-season title, which would be fitting for a conference where those two teams were several steps better than the rest of the competition.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's McNeese vs. Nicholls matchup.
McNeese vs. Nicholls Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- McNeese -10.5 (-114)
- Nicholls +10.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- McNeese -720
- Nicholls +490
Total
- OVER 144.5 (-115)
- UNDER 144.5 (-105)
McNeese vs. Nicholls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 2
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: David R. Stopher Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- McNeese Record: 25-5 (18-3 in Southland)
- Nicholls Record: 13-17 (12-9 in Southland)
McNeese vs. Nicholls Betting Trends
- McNeese State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in McNeese's last five games
- Nicholls is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Nicholls' last seven games
McNeese vs. Nicholls Key Player to Watch
- Larry Johnson, G - McNeese Cowboys
Larry Johnson is the player to watch tonight. He's leading the Cowboys in both points per game, averaging 16.9, and rebounds per game, averaging 5.2. He put up 24 points and 10 rebounds in McNeese's 94-68 win against Nicholls back on January 12.
McNeese vs. Nicholls Prediction and Pick
McNeese beat up on Nicholls back on January 12, winning by a final score of 94-68, and while I don't think they'll win by the same margin, I think the Cowboys will do enough to cover tonight's spread.
Nicholls is a disaster on defense. The Colonels rank 259th in defensive efficiency, and more importantly, are 330th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 56.3% from two-point range. If they can't defend the interior against the Cowboys tonight, it's going to be a long night for Nicholls.
I'll lay the points with McNeese.
Pick: McNeese -10.5 (-114)
