McNeese vs. Nicholls State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, March 2

The Southland Conference regular-season title will be decided on Monday night. If McNeese can get past Nicholls, the pressure will be on Stephen F. Austin, who will have to beat Incarnate Word to secure the conference title by itself.

If the Lumberjacks lose, McNeese and Stephen F. Austin would share the regular-season title, which would be fitting for a conference where those two teams were several steps better than the rest of the competition.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's McNeese vs. Nicholls matchup.

McNeese vs. Nicholls Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

McNeese -10.5 (-114)

Nicholls +10.5 (-106)

Moneyline

McNeese -720

Nicholls +490

Total

OVER 144.5 (-115)

UNDER 144.5 (-105)

McNeese vs. Nicholls How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: David R. Stopher Gymnasium

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

McNeese Record: 25-5 (18-3 in Southland)

Nicholls Record: 13-17 (12-9 in Southland)

McNeese vs. Nicholls Betting Trends

McNeese State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in McNeese's last five games

Nicholls is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-2 in Nicholls' last seven games

McNeese vs. Nicholls Key Player to Watch

Larry Johnson, G - McNeese Cowboys

Larry Johnson is the player to watch tonight. He's leading the Cowboys in both points per game, averaging 16.9, and rebounds per game, averaging 5.2. He put up 24 points and 10 rebounds in McNeese's 94-68 win against Nicholls back on January 12.

McNeese vs. Nicholls Prediction and Pick

McNeese beat up on Nicholls back on January 12, winning by a final score of 94-68, and while I don't think they'll win by the same margin, I think the Cowboys will do enough to cover tonight's spread.

Nicholls is a disaster on defense. The Colonels rank 259th in defensive efficiency, and more importantly, are 330th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 56.3% from two-point range. If they can't defend the interior against the Cowboys tonight, it's going to be a long night for Nicholls.

I'll lay the points with McNeese.

Pick: McNeese -10.5 (-114)

