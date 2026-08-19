2026 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List Announced

Today, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) released the 5th Annual Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List.

This list includes sixteen of the nation's best defensive backs in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I college football. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening

committee in partnership with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semifinalists and finalists lists as the season progresses.

Delivering one of the nation’s most dominant defensive performances last season, South Carolina State's Jarod Washington was named the 2025 Aeneas Williams Award winner. The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native Washington became the only FCS player with six passes defended in a game in 2025, a feat he accomplished twice.

Washington was a steady force for the Bulldogs all season through his consistent production and shutdown ability. His 33 tackles, impressive 32 solo stops, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown made him one of the nation’s most dependable and disruptive playmakers on the back end, ultimately leading Washington to being named the 2025 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and a 2025 First Team All-MEAC defensive back.

Washington participated in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and stood out as the fastest player there. Although he was not drafted out of South Carolina State this spring, the Minnesota Vikings have signed Washington to their training camp roster.

The Aeneas Williams Award's 2026 preseason candidates are revealed alphabetically by last name with the university, position, and class year noted.

2026 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List

Nasir Bashir (Norfolk State, CB, Gr.)

Herman Brister III (Southern, S, Jr.)

KJ Chisholm Jr. (Jackson State, CB, Jr.)

Wayne Favors III (Delaware State, CB, Sr.)

Kedrick Green (Howard, S, Gr.)

Stephon Hall (Norfolk State, S, Gr.)

Keon Handley Jr. (Alabama A&M, S, Gr.)

Tayvion Haney (Alcorn State, CB, Sr.)

Kwantre' Harry (South Carolina State, CB, Sr.)

Aki Harvey (Morgan State, CB, Sr.)

Naim Lassiter (Bethune-Cookman, CB, Jr.)

Jakarri Martin II (North Carolina Central, CB, Jr.)

Sharmari Reed (South Carolina State, CB, Gr.)

Kam Sallis (Jackson State, S, Sr.)

Ta'Shaun Sims (Alabama State, S, Jr.)

Eric Zachery (Prairie View A&M, CB, Jr.)

The Aeneas Williams Award is presented by the Chickasaw Nation and awarded to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.

This award was established in 2022 and serves as the first of its kind in HBCU history in honor of its namesake, Southern walk-on and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Aeneas Williams. The contribution of HBCUs to the landscape of college football and the NFL has forever left an impact on the game. HBCUs hold an incredibly rich athletic tradition, tied to the game of football, that continues to exemplify the culture of these schools over the past century.

Williams was a walk-on defensive back at Southern University. He tied the NCAA Division I-AA single-season interception record. He was drafted in the third round of the 1991 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and became a St. Louis Ram in 2001.

During a remarkable 14-year NFL career - that led to his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, a Super Bowl appearance, eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections - Aeneas had chances to help some of his teammates through some of life's rougher patches. These opportunities led Aeneas to the realization that unhappiness doesn't come from the things in our lives. It comes from things missing from our lives.

Aeneas Williams Award Important Dates

Aug 19: Preseason Watch List Announced (Noon ET)

Preseason Watch List Announced (Noon ET) Nov. 3: Semifinalists Announced (Noon ET)

Semifinalists Announced (Noon ET) Dec. 1: Finalists Announced (Noon ET)

Finalists Announced (Noon ET) Dec. 10: 2026 Aeneas Williams Award Winner Revealed (Noon ET)

2026 Aeneas Williams Award Winner Revealed (Noon ET) Feb. 9, 2027: Aeneas Williams Award Banquet (Oklahoma City)

The official presentation of the Aeneas Williams Award takes place in Oklahoma City, in conjunction with the annual Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet. The current winner and former winners are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend this joint award banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.