Micah Handlogten Reportedly Makes Decision on Future with Gators

After three years with the Florida Gators – while also waiting for a waiver for another year of eligibility from the NCAA – center Micah Handlogten will reportedly enter the NCAA Transfer portal, which opens on Tuesday.

Handlogten will have one year of eligibility remaining should the NCAA approve his waiver, which is being applied for as a result of him missing over half of the 2024-25 season due to injury. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game coming off the bench during the 2025-26 season.

NEWS: Florida center Micah Handlogten plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent Tod Seidel of TBS Management told @On3.



The 7-1 senior has a waiver currently pending as he’s seeking an additional year of eligibility. Averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15 minutes per… pic.twitter.com/PhgaB1Qkx6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

Handlogten first arrived at Florida as a transfer from Marshall ahead of the 2023-24 season and went on to start 32 games, averaging 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, a fractured ankle in the opening minutes of the SEC Tournament Final against Auburn caused him to miss over half of the following season as Florida planned to medically redshirt him.

Despite this, Handlogten ultimately decided to return to the floor, making his first appearance on Feb. 15 against South Carolina. Coming off the bench, he played a crucial role in Florida's run to a national championship. He returned for the 2025-26 season, playing a consistent role off the bench. As he began his fight for an additional year of eligibility, Florida ultimately honored him during Senior Night against Mississippi State on March. 3

"I've said it a lot: I feel like he deserves the label as one of the most unselfish Gator athletes to ever play on this campus, especially in the basketball program," head coach Todd Golden said ahead of the matchup against the Bulldogs. "To do what he did last year, to help us win a national championship. I think people around the program appreciate that about him, and I think they will let him know that tomorrow night. I think he will get an incredible reception, as he deserves.”

Should Handlogten ultimately receive his extra year and ultimately transfer, his final game with Florida will be a zero-point, two-rebound outing in the loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. He briefly detailed his thought process as he waited for a waiver decision to Florida Gators on SI after the loss.

“It’s something I'm not gonna worry about right now. I'm gonna go out there, and I'm gonna just do my offseason workouts like as if I don't have any more years of eligibility,” he told Florida Gators on SI. “Then if it comes back, and I've been doing all those offseason workouts, so I'll be good coming back.”

Handlogten's decision comes in the midst of Florida's efforts to retain and possibly rebuild its roster. Guards Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, AJ Brown, Isaiah Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev have all already announced plans to return to the program next season, while walk-on center Olivier Rioux announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Handlogten is the third planned departure after Rioux and graduating senior guard Xaivian Lee.

Meanwhile, Florida is waiting on draft decisions from wing Thomas Haugh, forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu, while rising sophomore CJ Ingram and reserves Viktor Mikic and Cooper Josefsberg have not announced their plans.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' roster moves for next season here.