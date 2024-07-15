Report: Florida Gators Basketball to Play Arizona State in Atlanta
The Florida Gators men’s basketball 2024-2025 non-conference schedule is beginning to shape up.
The Gators are finalizing an agreement to meet Arizona State on Dec. 14 at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
It will be the third time Florida plays Arizona State in its history. The two teams first met in 1984 when the Gators won 87-73. In 2008, Florida once-again came out victorious with a 70-57 win over the Sun Devils.
This is the latest scheduling news to come out regarding Florida’s upcoming season. Previously, the Gators accepted an invitation to the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando (Fla.) from Nov. 28-29.
Although the opponent is unknown, options are Minnesota, Wake Forest and Wichita State.
Florida will also host Virginia on Dec. 4 for the ACC-SEC Challenge. It will be the second year of the challenge, which replaced the SEC-Big 12 Challenge after the 2022-2023 season. Last season, the Gators lost to Wake Forest, 82-71.
As for its SEC schedule, Florida’s opponents are known but dates are not yet finalized. The Gators will play Oklahoma, Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt as part of its home-only slate.
Meanwhile, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State compile Florida’s away-only group.
Finally, Florida will host and travel to Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee next season.
The Gators approach the 2024-2025 season with high expectations following a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
After losing guard Zyon Pullin and forward Tyrese Samuel due to eligibility and forward Micah Handlogten to injury, the Gators welcomed a strong transfer class of guard Alijah Martin, forward Sam Alexis and forward Reuben Chinyelu.
Florida also returned star guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard after both initially entered the NBA Draft and have rising sophomores Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon both expected to play bigger roles.
As it stands, the Gators rank inside ESPN’s way-too-early top-25 and are ranked No.18 in Rothstein’s top-45.