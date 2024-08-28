Florida Gators Depth Chart Predictions/Position Previews: Defensive Backs
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official prediction and a preview for each position. After previously analyzing the edge rushers, interior defensive line and linebackers, we conclude the defense with a look at the secondary.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Cornerback
Starters: Jason Marshall Jr., Devin Moore OR Ja’Keem Jackson
Backups: Dijon Johnson, Trikweze Bridges, Jameer Grimsley
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): Teddy Foster, Cormani McClain*, Alfonzo Allen Jr.*
STAR
Starter: Sharif Denson OR Aaron Gates
Backup: DJ Douglas, Trikweze Bridges, Josiah Davis
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): Ahman Covington*
Safety
Starters: Jordan Castell, Asa Turner
Backups: Bryce Thornton, DJ Douglas, Greg Smith III
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): Cahron Rackley*, Brayden Slade*, Ethan Wilson*
Position Overview
Florida’s secondary saw arguably the most extensive overhaul from 2023 to 2024 with a new position coach and three new expected full-time starters, and it was needed, too. Consistent tackling issues and only three interceptions plagued the group consistently.
As a result, Florida made a leadership change in the room and saw six players depart via transfer from the beginning of 2023 to now.
Following Corey Raymond’s dismissal, Billy Napier hired Will Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers to lead the group. Communication has been a big key during his young tenure with the Gators.
“We’re all in one room this year. We’re all on the same page. It’s not like we go out there in practice — and I’m not trying to compare things to last year — but the communication is so much better,” said safety Jordan Castell. “We see things faster, things like that.”
Moving to the players, senior corner Jason Marshall Jr. returns for what he and Napier call a “contract year.” During multiple media availabilities in fall, Marshall Jr. explained how he began to lose confidence after a tough 2023 campaign. This year seems to be different entering a make-or-break season for the former five-star recruit.
“I feel very confident. I know I said this in a previous media interview. I feel like I got my confidence back,” he said. “Just going through spring, fall camp, moving good, feeling good, my mental is good. Just having all of that back, I feel good.
He’ll be tasked with being the leader of the group, especially for the two players fighting for the starting spot opposite of him in junior Devin Moore, who shown flashes of brilliance in an injury-riddled career, and sophomore Ja’Keem Jackson.
Moore, who would likely be the clearcut starter entering the season, battled an abscessed tonsil throughout camp, which forced him to miss multiple practices and the second scrimmage. Prior to the injury, Moore had been praised for making significant changes in the weight room and having a strong early portion of camp, to the point where receiver Eugene Wilson III said he believed Moore would be a first round pick.
Whether that happens remains to be seen, but once Moore recovers from his tonsil issues, his presence on the field is a confidence boost to those around him.
“I’m glad to have him back, glad to have him back, like you said him being healthy, that’s the good thing,” Marshall Jr. said. “Just having him on other side where I can trust him, he’s going to go make plays, I’m going to make plays, the biggest thing is he’s healthy, and hopefully he stays healthy.”
However, it’s yet to be seen just how ready Moore is for the season opener. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Jackson to get the start due to having more experience than those around him to go with his raw untapped talent.
Marshall is paired with safety Castell as the main returnee in the secondary. Castell was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last season, but his experience leads a lot to be excited for. He led the Gators with 59 tackles in his first season, and that was after spending most of his high school career at corner.
“Last year, they kind’ve helped us for this year, ‘cause I’m way more comfortable this year,” he said. “Last year, there was a lot of things going on. I’m like, ‘Man, I ain’t never played around this many people before. This is crazy.’ All the fans, all the people, especially Tennessee. Tennessee was flying around the ball, as soon as they had a snap. But this year I’m way more comfortable, but not just me. It’s all the freshmen that came with me. So that’s a good thing for me, for sure.”
A trio of transfers standout in the secondary group as immediate impact players. Leading the way is former Washington safety Asa Turner, who seems to be in the best spot to start opposite of Castell, considering his ability as a sure tackler and previous experience playing under Harris.
Not to mention, he adds valuable experience coming from a winning program at Washington, which ended as College Football Playoff runner-ups. He sees Florida making the right changes to put themselves in a position to be contenders.
“I’ve heard with dudes who have been here five years that it’s come such a long way and even for me, being here the last six months, I’ve seen it come so far,” Turner said. “So, I feel like the culture and everything Coach Napier brings, all the new staff, all the transfer portal players, we’re bringing the right culture and hopefully making some changes here.”
Meanwhile, former Tulane defensive back DJ Douglas and former Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges not only provide veteran presences, but they also bring versatility. Either has the ability to play at nearly every position in the secondary.
Starting with Douglas, most of his experience comes at the deep safety spot with 277 snaps. He did log 201 snaps at box safety, 157 snaps at STAR and 13 at outside corner, but considering who’s been working at STAR and corner, it would make the most sense to see Douglas deep in the secondary.
Bridges, on the other hand, logged over 1000 snaps at outside corner for Oregon and could be a factor there, even though he anticipated a move to safety during his transfer recruiting process. He’s also seen snaps at STAR in camp.
At STAR, a competition has been taking place dating back to spring between sophomore Sharif Denson and redshirt freshman Aaron Gates. Denson has the benefit of prior in-game experience, but Gates has been pushing hard for the starting spot.
“This is his first shot, first go-around, and he’s right in the middle,” Napier said. “Every day for him is critical. There’s some very competitive matchups in the slot. That’s a very important piece to our defense that players are involved in a major way with the run fit and the coverage. So you got to be a smart player.”
It’s unclear who has the edge with Napier and co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts previously saying both were still in the middle of a competition for the spot. Roberts even explained that Douglas, Bridges and Turner had spent some time at that spot, too.
Still, with needs elsewhere, it’ll be Denson and Gates leading the way with one of the transfers dipping into the rotation depending on the scheme or player availability.
Unlike the other positions on defense, the secondary group in previous seasons has had the benefit of a rotation. The issue was that rotation simply wasn’t good enough to compete at a high level. From communication issues, tackling inconsistencies and inability to create turnovers, this group has cost Florida in more ways than one in prior seasons.
However, that’s the past. Napier has made changes to the room with Harris, who in turn, has made his own changes that has instilled confidence in the players. Not to mention, this group of portal players, which also includes true freshman Jameer Grimsley and redshirt freshman walk-on Cormani McClain, has added veteran presences that have been missed.
It may take a bit to adjust with all of those changes, but it seems as if the Gators are in a better spot in the defensive backfield than it’s been in previous seasons.
“I feel like the defense improved a lot. I'm excited for this year,” Marshall Jr. said. “I'm just at a loss for words, how much of a turnaround the defense has come from. I'm excited.”