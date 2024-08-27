Florida Gators Depth Chart Predictions/Position Previews: Linebackers
With the Florida Gators’ 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official prediction and a preview for each position. After previously analyzing the entire offense, edge rushers and interior defensive line, it’s time to take a look at the linebackers.
Mike
Starter: Shemar James
Backups: Jaden Robinson, Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): RJ Moten, Deuce Spurlock II, Matthew Kade*, Justin Pelic*, Jake Xeller*
Will
Starter: Grayson “Pup” Howard
Backup: Derek Wingo, Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): RJ Moten, Deuce Spurlock II, Matthew Kade*, Justin Pelic*, Jake Xeller*
Position Outlook
To say Shemar James’ absence during the back half of last season hurt the Gators would be an understatement.
The linebacker group of Derek Wingo, Scooby Williams, Teradja Mitchell and Mannie Nunnery struggled as Florida lost five-straight to end the year. Missed tackles and blown coverage assignments consistently hurt the group.
The positive is that out of the four previously mentioned, only Wingo returns, and the newcomers to the room bring plenty of talent despite inexperience.
To start, James is back to being fully healthy, and entering his third season, he’s taking on a larger role within the defense, both as a leader and as a physical player.
“Not just a leader that talks but walks. I would say me and the rest of the linebackers, we’ve been working on a lot of block destruction, something that I feel that I’ve improved on in this offseason and just running to the ball,” he said. “Overall effort and overall just bringing up the defense, everybody that’s on our defense.”
Part of that involves the new helmet radio rules in college football. Offensively, the quarterbacks handle that duty. Defensively, James is expected to take on that role, and he already foresees it helping improve the group’s communication as a whole.
“That has allowed us to play a little faster, also get the coaches inside of things, alert motions, pre snap checks, pre snap adjustments and it’s also allowed us to communicate a little better with the defense and also the back end,” James said.
Alongside James, South Carolina transfer Grayson “Pup” Howard is the expected starter. A former blue chip recruit, he benefits the room as a sure tackler, something the Gators didn’t have last season outside of James.
“He looks the part, he plays the part as well, he brings that juice, that energy, that communication, that you need from a linebacker,” James said of Howard. “You know what you’re going to get from him each and every day, consistency. You know he’s going to run to the ball and knock you down.”
Behind Howard and James, there’s plenty of competition for playing time in the room, not just because of the raw talent, but because of the depth the Gators have in the room.
“When we look at our linebacker group, we have some dogs in our linebacker group,” said Derek Wingo. “I'm honestly super excited about it. As a defense, as a whole, when you look at the lineup, you see depth, and I think that's the thing that we haven't seen in the past. So just being able to rotate guys and understanding that, you know, having fresh legs in the game.”
Wingo is the ultimate veteran of the room. Entering what should be his final collegiate season, he said he feels the healthiest physically and stronger as a leader. His leadership, though, may be his best and most important quality.
A trio of younger players stand to see the field early and often.
Sophomore Jaden Robinson returns after a relatively quiet spring and fall camps. He’s joined by a duo of highly-touted freshmen in Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, both of whom were a bit behind entering fall.
Graham missed most of spring while recovering from back surgery, and Chiles didn’t enroll until the summer. Both have stood to gain the most from the leadership in front of them.
“Both of those guys come in every day asking questions, taking notes, try to get extra in the film room, understand the scheme,” Wingo said. “They’re trying to learn what all 11 are doing already. I think that’s amazing as a young guy to just understand and grasp the defense as a whole.”
Chiles, in particular, has already stood out despite being one of the newer players on campus.
“I don't know if I'd go alien route, but he is a tremendous athlete coming in,” said co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who also coaches the linebackers. “He's physically ready as a freshman to do anything you want to ask him to do, and he's at the top notch. He's an elite player.”
That being said, the most important addition and change to the linebackers may not be one of the players. Roberts brings vast coaching experience needed for a young room and even a young coaching staff on the defensive side.
Not to mention, the defense Austin Armstrong, a protege of Roberts, runs is the one Roberts has run for most of his career. It’s helped improve communication and the overall organization of the defense.
“To be able to have a guy like Ron Roberts when you look at his experience, all the different players he’s been around, all the different guys that he’s coached. This is his defense. This is the type of defense he’s created and he’s run since day one,” Wingo said.
“I think it’s a super cool mix to have him — Coach Roberts — and Coach Armstrong in the mix together. We like to laugh and joke about it. The old and wise with the young. Those two guys combined together do an amazing job just having the technique, the attention to detail and then also on the other side the physicality and just getting after it.”
Specifically, Roberts’ attention to detail and focusing on the basics was a large focus when he arrived on campus prior to spring camp. In fall, it was about applying those techniques.
“So a lot of that was going back to just making sure we fundamentally, technically we were sound,” he said. “I think our players are good enough. I think we've got great players. I think, as long as they know where they're supposed to be and what their assignments are, they can go out and execute at a high level.”
It’ll be critical that this unit in particular, both from a leadership standpoint and a physical production standpoint, is effective if Florida is to improve its defense, which hasn’t been relevant since 2019.