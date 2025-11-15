3 Questions for Florida Gators Ahead of Ole Miss Bout
The Florida Gators start its final turn of the season against Ole Miss and need a three-game win streak for bowl eligibility. A win would keep the program eligible for the postseason while giving momentum to carry into home games against Tennessee and Florida State.
Ole Miss, at 9-1, is elite. This game is a stern challenge for the Gators.
Florida Gators on SI has three questions for Saturday's game.
1. Will the Gators abandon a conservative defense, and how can they counter Ole Miss' attack?
Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts prefers a read-and-react style, letting the offense move first. If UF continues this approach, the Rebels' offense will exploit it. With five wideouts, two running backs, and dual-threat QB Trinidad Chambliss, passivity ends the game early. Florida has the athletes to match Mississippi's skill players.
The Rebels use a four-receiver set often. If Roberts doesn't blitz, he should drop the edge rusher or send a linebacker. The Gators lack boundary pressure. Blitzing a linebacker through either A gap forces Chambliss to move.
Aggression requires commitment and risks. A disciplined defense could slow Mississippi, disrupt timing routes, and clog running lanes with the run blitz. However, boldness carries risk; any slip or blown coverage can guarantee a big play.
According to SportSource Analytics, Ole Miss only maintains possession for 28:42 each game. When the big play presents itself, Lane Kiffin’s offense will always take the opportunity. Florida needs to play bolder with every aspect of physicality across the board.
2. If DJ Lagway struggles, when should Tramell Jones Jr. enter the game?
Lagway should get about a quarter to prove himself. His interceptions and lack of progressions can be assessed in 15 minutes, minimizing risk. This could mean just a series or two, but 2025 Lagway hasn't improved from last year.
With every game critical, interim coach Billy Gonzales can't afford to let Florida fall further behind. While Tramell Jones Jr. has just 35 pass attempts, this year's book on Lagway is clear. He won't suddenly improve overnight and fix all bad habits.
3. Does a third-tier bowl invite matter?
For some Gators, the bowl game may be their final football moment. From childhood, football shaped their identity. Through talent and hard work, they played not just college football but, in the SEC. Many are Florida natives and lifelong Gators fans. To suit up for a final bowl game is meaningful to them.
"I feel like it's the same goal. We always had the same urgency," safety Bryce Thornton said. "Everybody wants a bowl game, especially me. It's always fun playing in one. But I just feel like as a team, you just come together and just sticking together's the biggest thing."
Under these circumstances, expect a motivated Gators team with something to play for. In the big picture, playing in a bowl game around Christmas probably doesn’t hold the depth of meaning to many outside the locker room, but it still counts.