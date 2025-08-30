After an Offseason of Injuries, Fodder and Noise, Gators' Lagway Set for 2025 Debut
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway stands at the beginning of his second season with a raised level of expectations. Similarly, his head coach, Billy Napier, is all too familiar with that process. Taking the helm of a school with such a rich tradition as Florida means that no grace periods exist.
You are immediately thrust into trying to not only win but also do so in an immediate fashion. It is with that kinship that the coach and starting quarterback understand each other. Napier spoke during his Wednesday media availability on his sophomore signal-caller.
Through the offset, rumors swirled about Lagway's health, which saw every manner of people jumping to conclusions. Napier confirmed earlier this week that Lagway would start on Saturday and detailed his recovery process from a calf injury.
"You know, I think we've got really good people," he said. "You know, I think UFHealth and being in the state of Florida, the network of people that we’ve built relationships with over time, Paul Silvestri obviously heads up that area, and I think he did a great job designing the plan, you know, and I think all parts of your performance team have got to contribute, right, the training room, this strength and conditioning team, the sports science team, and nutrition has evolved."
Lagway arrived in Gainesville with a high ceiling talent base but in need of technical refinement. The elite players can take their abundant skill set and tinker with the flaws in order to make them better.
“Yeah, I think he's done a great job improving the efficiency of his feet, and I think also the delivery is much more concise, and I think it's much more efficient. I think he’s spinning the ball; the velocity of the spin rate’s the highest it’s been since he’s been here," Napier said. “So, I think he's done a good job, and obviously, he's got a good team of people."
Already with one of the best deep balls in all of college football, Lagway will need to continue relying on that trait to elevate Florida's offense, and it's something that could put them back near the top teams in the SEC.
Lagway is not a finished product. Ironically, neither is his head coach. In a sport of constant learning and evolution, the two seem more than willing to not only work together but also learn along the way.
"The kid’s a hard worker," Napier said. "He's consumed with improvement, with getting better, and I think he's definitely taking a step in the right direction in that area."
Whether it's big-picture ideas or nuanced points that could mean the difference between a first down and a touchdown, the pass looks headed in a positive direction. With the heat off his shoulder, Napier can harness Lagway's abilities more this season than last.
Florida opens the 2025 season on Saturday at home against Long Island. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.