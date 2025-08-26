Could Sturdivant Continue Gators' Transfer WR Dominance?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Depleted at the position after the departure of their top two targets, Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger, the Florida Gators turned to the portal to reload their wide receiver unit in 2025, landing a big fish in J. Michael Sturdivant.
Like both Dike and Badger, along with Ricky Pearsall before them, Billy Napier and staff will depend on the former UCLA standout to be the next gem transfer and important contributor for the Gators.
“He's a grown man, he's a pro,” Napier said on the veteran during fall camp. "He's done well. He's handled the work. The work capacity is there. I think he's motivated.”
After one season at Cal and two with the Bruins, Sturdivant enters his final year of eligibility with over 120 receptions and 1,600 yards in his career. Once seen as an ascending future draft pick before dealing with multiple injuries, the 6-foot-2, 213-pound speedster will look to rebuild the stock he once had.
“I think much like Chim, he had an initial surge in production, then the production went away,” Napier said. “he's got one year here to kind of prove himself and increase his value. And I think he knows he can help our team.”
A deep threat, recorded hitting over 23 miles per hour in camp, Sturdivant brings a size and speed needed in the SEC. His ability is a perfect complement for Florida’s young quarterback DJ Lagway.
“Lagway, he’s got a great deep ball, and I got a lot of speed and I love to make the big plays. So I feel like that's like a match made in heaven,” Sturdivant said. “I'm very excited to be able to go out and help DJ elevate, help this team make a lot of explosive plays.”
A perfect replacement for Badger’s deep threat ability, Sturdivant seems primed for a big role in 2025, leading a young but talented receiving unit as the veteran of the group. Projected as Florida’s starting outside receiver, Florida Gators on SI expects an exciting year ahead.
- Florida Gators on SI Prediction: 42 catches, 857 yards and five touchdowns
Florida Gators on SI's projected stat line would be Sturdivant’s best so far in his career in yards and yards per catch, while his receptions and touchdowns number would only trail his freshman year at Cal. His 20.4 yards per catch would have landed seventh in the entire country last season, one spot under the former Badger.
Compared to the average numbers of a leading wide receiver in Napier’s offense, 46 catches for 811 yards and four touchdowns, Sturdivant would finish around the median despite more target competition than Florida has had in past seasons. His projected numbers would be the second best of any Gators wideout under Napier, trailing Pearsall’s 965 yards on 65 catches in 2023.
Paired with a gunslinger, In his last season before hopefully hearing his name called in the NFL draft, the deep threat looks headed on the same path as the many successful Napier portal receivers of the past, looking to have a prove-it year in the Orange and Blue.
“I came here, and I want to use my abilities the best I can to help this team win. And I trust (Billy Gonzales) and Coach Napier with everything,” Sturdivant said. “I came here with a lot of belief, a lot of trust, and I'm excited to go out and play."