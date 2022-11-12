Florida vs. South Carolina: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
It became increasingly clear that the end of the Dan Mullen era of Florida football was near when the Gators were thrashed by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 40-17, late in the 2021 season.
Two weeks later, indeed, Mullen was gone.
Now, the Gators get a chance at revenge against the Gamecocks, with Shane Beamer's squad traveling to Gainesville, Fla. in Week 11 to take on a Florida team led by first-year head coach Billy Napier.
You can find everything you need to know about Florida vs. South Carolina below.
Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network | fuboTV (start your free trial)
Weather: 78° and sunny with a one percent chance of rain at kickoff, per Weather.com.
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel:
Odds: Florida is considered an eight-point favorite over South Carolina, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 58 points.
Series history: Florida leads, 29-10-3. The Gamecocks defeated the Gators by a score of 40-17 when the programs last met on November 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C.
