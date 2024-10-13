Florida Gators Stock Report: Dike's Skyrocketing, Napier at Rock Bottom
The Florida Gators fell to the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in overtime, 23-17. Some guys did the best they could do to put the team in the position to win. Others had very costly moments.
With the season halfway done, it’s time for a stock report. We’ll take a look at six player stocks. Three are on the rise and three took a dive.
Stock Up
Chimere Dike, Wide Receiver
Dike proved to be the Gators' top receiver in the losing effort. He led the team with 76 receiving yards on four receptions (19.0 yards per carry) and scored the game-tying touchdown. In addition to the offensive performance, he had two nice returns, including one for 30 yards.
Dike is going to keep making a name for himself in Gainesville. He’s done a fantastic job stepping up as the season has gone on. Another great pickup in the transfer portal.
Gators Defense
Yes, and hear this out.
This is a Tennessee team that was favored by two scores heading into the game. They’re averaging over 500 total yards of offense per game and averaging over 40 points per game.
Tennessee needed overtime to crack 20 points. The Gators defense was put in some positions they should not have been in and Tennessee only scored 23 points. If the Gators' offense hadn’t turned the ball over in some tough spots, Tennessee might only have had 14 points on the night.
If Lagway doesn’t throw a pick on the Gators 25, the defense doesn’t have to hold the Vols to a field goal. If Mertz doesn’t fumble the ball, they have a lead at the end of regulation.
They also had two turnovers for good measure.
There’s no overtime. They put Florida in a position to win, but the offense couldn’t get their job done.
Montrell Johnson Jr., Running Back
Johnson has now had his best two games against ranked opponents. If it wasn’t for his 85 rushing yards, the Gators have no running game whatsoever. It’s his best game since he rushed for 106 yards against Miami in week one.
He hasn’t looked as good as he did during his first season in Gainesville. But since he was completely stalled against A&M, Johnson has been a steady contributor. He did his job tonight, so his stock goes up.
After suffering an injury mid-game, though, we'll have to wait to see his availability going forward.
Stock Down
Billy Napier, Head Coach
His stock can’t drop any further while still being the head coach of the Gators. He’s now lost to Tennessee twice. He can’t figure out how to beat big opponents on the road - he’s now 3-8 overall. This was a big opportunity to do so, and he fell short.
It doesn’t help when these losses keep coming against annual rivals the Gators are expected to beat every year. Rumors about his future are only going to buzz even louder.
Trey Smack, Kicker
Look, Tennessee scored a touchdown to win in overtime. In theory, even if he kicks the field goal, it doesn’t matter. But any time you miss a go-ahead field goal in overtime, the stock has to take a hit.
A missed field goal takes the wind out of your sails. Tennessee would have been playing from behind knowing they needed a touchdown. They don’t have the extra boost from knowing all they have to do is score. Sports are weird that way. It’s not always as simple as the Gators would have lost anyway.
It’s also Smack’s second straight game with a missed field goal. Last time, it didn’t matter. This time, it did.
Graham Mertz, Quarterback
This is sticking to exclusively in-game performance. His injury has no impact on this - even if he lost the chance to redeem himself.
The difference maker for Mertz’s stock was one play. The Gators were at the one. All they had to do was push their way into the end zone and they’re up two scores before halftime. It even would have ensured the Gators had the lead at the end of regulation. No overtime - just heading home from Knoxville with a win and potentially being ranked in the next AP Poll.
Instead, Mertz fumbled the ball and Tennessee recovered it. Everything else in the game could have gone the same way after the touchdown and the Gators would’ve won.
Because it was such a crucial moment, Mertz’s stock took a hit.