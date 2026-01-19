Where the Florida Gators' Roster Stands After 2026 Transfer Portal Window

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal window and the 48-hour window to submit transfer paperwork now closed, the Florida Gators have all but finalized its roster for Year One of the Jon Sumrall era.

Florida can still add players currently in the transfer portal, but with nearly 30 transfer additions, a 20-player high school recruiting class and over 40 reported or confirmed retentions, there is enough to evaluate the roster.

As a result, Florida Gators on SI quickly breaks down each position group after the portal window and will reevaluate each group during spring camp, which begins on March 3. All of Florida's portal moves can be found here, while all members of its 2026 signing class can be found here.

*Denotes walk-on

Quarterback

Tramell Jones Jr. is expected to compete for the starting quarterback role. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (3): Clay Millen (eligibility), Harrison Bailey (eligibility), DJ Lagway (transfer)

Additions (2): Aaron Philo (RS-So.), Will Griffin (Fr.)

Retentions (3): Aidan Warner (RS-Jr.), Tramell Jones Jr. (RS-Fr.), Aaron Williams (RS-So.)*

DJ Lagway's transfer to Baylor left a void at quarterback, and it appears Florida will have a competition to fill his spot. Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo, a two-year backup and Buster Faulkner recruit who was poised to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, and returning redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., who played in two games in 2025, are the likeliest candidates for the job.

Running Back

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh returns after becoming the program's first single-season 1,000-yard rusher in 10 years. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (4): Ja'Kobi Jackson (transfer), Treyaun Webb (transfer), KD Daniels (transfer), Chad Gasper Jr. (transfer)*

Additions (2): Evan Pryor (RS-Sr.), London Montgomery (RS-Jr.)

Retentions (6): Jadan Baugh (Jr.), Duke Clark (RS-Fr.), Byron Louis (RS-Fr.), Anthony Rubio* (RS-Jr.), Kelvin Jimenez* (RS-So.), Brian Case (RS-Fr.)*

Sumrall's retention efforts for Jadan Baugh were well-documented and publicized ever since he gave the rising junior a shoutout during his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. Retaining him without Baugh ever entering the portal was impressive. Building depth behind him with a pair of veterans in Cincinnati transfer Evan Pryor, the No. 6 transfer running back, and ECU transfer London Montgomery, a 700-yard rusher with the Pirates in 2025, is just as impressive.

Wide Receiver

Dallas Wilson broke multiple UF freshman records in the win over Texas. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (11): Kahleil Jackson (eligibility), J. Michael Sturdivant (eligibility), Taylor Spierto (eligibility), Aidan Mizell (transfer), Eugene Wilson III (transfer), Tank Hawkins (transfer), Naeshaun Montgomery (transfer), Muizz Tounkara (transfer), Jackson Wade* (transfer), DeBraun Hampton* (transfer), Mike Peterson Jr.* (transfer)

Additions (7): Eric Singleton Jr. (Sr.), Jaylen Lloyd (RS-Jr.), Micah Mays (RS-Jr.), Bailey Stockton (RS-Jr.), Davian Groce (Fr.), Marquez Daniel (Fr.), Justin Williams (Fr.)

Retentions (6): TJ Abrams (RS-So., Vernell Brown III (So.), Dallas Wilson (RS-Fr.), Alex Gonzalez* (RS-Sr.), Jaden Edgecombe* (RS-Jr.), Cary Rifenberick (RS-Fr.)*

Florida retained two of its most important players in rising second-years Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, while adding high-profile transfer Eric Singleton Jr. to fill its main receiver group. Seeing multiple key depth pieces leave hurt, but adding three more transfers in Jaylen Lloyd (Oklahoma State), Micah Mays (Wake Forest) and Bailey Stockton (Georgia Tech) fills those spots. Electric true freshmen Davian Groce and Justin Williams have a path to crack the rotation, as well, this offseason.

Tight End

Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson returned after initially announcing plans to enter the transfer portal. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (4): Hayden Hansen (transfer), Tony Livingston (transfer), Cameron Kossmann (transfer), Scott Isacks (transfer)*

Additions (5): Evan Chieca (RS-Jr.) Lacota Dippre (RS-Jr.), Luke Harpring (RS-So.), Heze Kent (Fr.), Tripp Brown (Fr.)*

Retentions (3): Amir Jackson (RS-So.), Micah Jones (RS-Fr.)

Florida essentially reset its tight end rotation with the two main contributors, Hayden Hansen and Tony Livingston, departing. Amir Jackson is expected to have a larger role in 2026 after initially having plans to transfer, while transfers Evan Chieca (New Haven), Lacota Dippre (James Madison) and Luke Harpring (Georgia Tech) round out the expected rotation.

Chieca joined the class on Monday after taking visits at Alabama, LSU and Kentucky.

Offensive Line

Center

Georgia Tech transfer Harrison Moore will be competing for a starting position on Florida's offensive line. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Departures (3): Jake Slaughter (eligibility), Marcus Mascoll (transfer), Hayden Clem (eligibility)*

Additions (2): Harrison Moore (RS-Jr.), Corey Brown (Fr.)*

Retentions (1): Jason Zandamela-Popa (RS-So.)

Jake Slaughter's departure leaves a void up the middle. Harrison Moore, a Georgia Tech transfer with starting experience, seems like the way-too-early candidate to take over, with former five-star Jason Zandamela-Popa providing depth. Florida also retained versatile right guard Roderick Kearney, who also has experience at the position.

Guard

Florida Gators offensive lineman Knijeah Harris headlines the Gators' returning offensive linemen. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Departures (2): Damieon George Jr. (eligibility), Kamryn Waites (eligibility)

Additions (4): TJ Shanahan Jr. (RS-Jr.), Emeka Ugorji (So.), G'Nivre Carr (Fr.), Desmond Green (Fr.)

Retentions (4): Knijeah Harris (Sr.), Roderick Kearney (RS-Jr.), TJ Dice Jr. (RS-Fr.), Daniel Pierre Louis (RS-Fr.)

Knijeah Harris returns as the most veteran player on the offensive line, while Roderick Kearney returns as one of the most versatile players on the line. While he primarily focused at right guard last year, he can play at left guard and has experience at center. Florida also added transfers TJ Shanahan Jr., a Phil Trautwein recruit at Penn State, and Emeka Ugorji at the position. Shanahan Jr. will likely compete for the right guard spot with Kearney, while Ugorji develops under Trautwein after a rough true freshman season at Stanford.

Tackle

Florida Gators offensive lineman Caden Jones took over as the team's starting right tackle midway through the season. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Departures (4): Austin Barber (eligibility), Devon Manuel (transfer), Noel Portnjagin (transfer), Enoch Wangoy (transfer)

Additions (4): Eagan Boyer (RS-So.), Chancellor Campbell (Fr.), Tyler Chukuyem (Fr.), Javarii Luckas (Fr.)

Retentions (5): Caden Jones (RS-Jr.), Bryce Lovett (RS-Jr.), Fletcher Westphal (RS-So.), Jahari Medlock (RS-Fr.), Mark Faircloth (RS-So.)*

Austin Barber's graduation leaves a big void at left tackle, while Caden Jones and Bryce Lovett return at right tackle. Jones, who started in place of Lovett after Lovett's early-season struggles, seems to be the likeliest candidate to start right away. Penn State transfer Eagan Boyer provides some experience and familiarity for Trautwein, while redshirt sophomore Fletcher Westphal seems poised for a larger role after redshirting in 2024 and dealing with injuries in 2025.

The left tackle battle will be one of the most important positions to watch in spring camp.

Defensive Line

Defensive tackle Brendan Bett headlines Florida's returning players after multiple high-profile departures. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (4): Caleb Banks (eligibility), Brien Taylor Jr. (transfer), Michai Boireau (transfer), Tarvorise Brown (transfer)*

Additions (3): Mason Clinton (RS-Jr.), DK Kalu (RS-Jr.), Kendall Guervil (Fr.)

Retentions (6): Jamari Lyons (RS-Sr.), Brendan Bett (RS-Jr.), Joseph Mbatchou (So.), Jeramiah McCloud (So.), Nicolas Flynn (RS-Sr.)*, Sebastian Scott (RS-Jr.)*

Florida took hits at the position with Caleb Banks graduating and both Brien Taylor Jr. and expected starter Michai Boireau transferring. The Gators return starting nose tackle Jamari Lyons, versatile defender Brendan Bett and backups Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud, while adding transfers Mason Clinton and DK Kalu and four-star Kendall Guervil.

While the number of players is there, the lack of established production behind Lyons and Bett makes this one of the most important positions to watch during spring camp as position coach Gerald Chatman looks to build the rotation.

Edge Rusher/Outside Linebacker

Jayden Woods (15) and Kamran James (24) headline Florida's returning edge rushers. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (2): George Gumbs Jr. (eligibility), Tyreak Sapp (eligibility)

Additions (3): Emmanuel Oyebadejo (RS-Sr.), KJ Ford (Fr.), JaReylan McCoy (Fr.)

Retentions (9): Kofi Asare (RS-Sr.), Kamran James (Sr.), LJ McCray (RS-So.), Jayden Woods (So.), Jalen Wiggins (RS-Fr.), Layne Swafford (RS-Jr.)*, Titus Bullard (RS-So.)*, Charles Emanuel III (RS-So.)*, Erich Seager (RS-Fr.)*

Retaining Jayden Woods despite his entry into the transfer portal was one of Sumrall's biggest recruiting wins of the offseason. Keeping senior Kamran James and former five-star LJ McCray kept stability on the outside, as well. Jacksonville State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo (6-7, 295 pounds) may be one of the most underrated transfer additions in the country and can play both inside and on the edge, while high-profile high school recruits KJ Ford and JaReylan McCoy could find themselves in the rotation, as well.

Inside Linebacker

Florida linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles return as the Gators kept nearly all of its linebackers from last season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (1): Grayson Howard (transfer)

Additions (2): TJ Bullard (RS-Sr.), Malik Morris (Fr.)

Retentions (8): Jaden Robinson (Sr.), Aaron Chiles (Jr.), Myles Graham (Jr.), Ty Jackson (So.), Myles Johnson (So.), Matthew Kade (RS-So.)*, Jake Xeller (RS-So.)*, Dylan Leighton (RS-Fr.)*

Inside linebacker saw the least amount of turnover with no graduations and only one transfer in Grayson Howard, who played sparingly in 2025. Myles Graham and Jaden Robinson return as the leaders, while Aaron Chiles returns after seeing his role grow tremendously last year. Ty Jackson and Myles Johnson will be two to keep an eye on as rotational pieces, while legacy transfer TJ Bullard projects as a special teams contributor.

Corner

Ben Hanks III (12) and J'Vari Flowers (6) saw extensive time on the field at the end of the season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (3): Devin Moore (eligibility), Jamroc Grimsley (transfer), Teddy Foster (transfer)

Additions (3): Elijah Owens (So.), CJ Bronaugh (Fr.), CJ Hester (Fr.)

Retentions (6): Dijon Johnson (RS-Jr.), Cormani McClain (RS-Jr.), J'Vari Flowers (So.), Ben Hanks III (RS-Fr.), Onis Konanbanny (RS-Fr.), Javion Toombs (RS-Sr.)*

Losing veteran Devin Moore left a gap in experience, but retaining Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain, despite injuries in 2025, provides leadership for a group of youngsters and newcomers. J'Vari Flowers got considerable experience as a result of the room's injuries, while Ben Hanks III, who played sparingly, and Onis Konanbanny are considered high-upside prospects. Florida also added a pair of four-stars in CJ Bronaugh and CJ Hester to provide depth and push for playing time.

Safety/Nickel

Bryce Thornton had no thoughts of transferring ahead of his senior season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Departures (6): Micheal Caraway Jr. (eligibility), Jordan Castell (transfer), Sharif Denson (transfer), Aaron Gates (transfer), Josiah Davis (transfer), Cahron Rackley (eligibility)*

Additions (5): DJ Coleman (Sr.), Kanye Clark (RS-Jr.), Cam Dooley (Jr.), Kaiden Hall (Fr.), Dylan Purter (Fr.)

Retentions (8): Bryce Thornton (Sr.), Lagonza Hayward (So.), Drake Stubbs (So.), Alfonzo Allen Jr. (RS-Sr.)*, Harold Stubbs IV (RS-Sr.)*, Brayden Slade (RS-Jr.)*, Vincent Brown Jr. (Jr.)*, Evan Jackson (RS-So.)*

Florida lost plenty of starting experience at safety in three-year starter Jordan Castell and at nickel in duo Aaron Gates and Sharif Denson. Senior Bryce Thornton returns as the veteran leader, while Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs return after getting time as rotational backups. Florida also kept a consistent tackler and underrated member of the secondary in Alfonzo Allen Jr. Still, the Gators needed instant-impact players at safety and nickel and got two in Baylor veteran DJ Coleman and Kentucky transfer Cam Dooley, both of whom were top 10 transfers at their position.

Special Teams

Tulane Green Wave transfer kicker Patrick Durkin (91) and punter Alex Clark (38) headline Florida's six special teams transfers. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kicker

Departures (2): Trey Smack (eligibility), Evan Noel (transfer)

Additions (2): Patrick Durkin (RS-So.), Liam Padron (RS-So.)

Retentions (1): Brandon Rabasco (RS-So.)*

Punter

Departures (2): Tommy Doman (eligibility), Hayden Craig (transfer)

Additions (2): Alec Clark (RS-Jr.), Miller Fealy (So.)

Retentions (1): Nicholas Inglis (RS-So.)*

Long Snapper

Departures (2): Rocco Underwood (eligibility), Mack Mulhern (transfer)*

Additions (2): Carter Millirion (RS-Sr.), Hunter Solwold (RS-Fr.)

Florida reset its entire special teams unit for the 2026 season with kicker Trey Smack, punter Tommy Doman and long snapper Rocco Underwood graduating and their backups all transferring. As a result, Florida added six transfers with two at each position. Headlining the newcomers are Tulane transfer punter Alec Clark, a First-Team All-AAC recipient, and Tulane transfer kicker Patrick Durkin, the American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

