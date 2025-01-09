Former Gator WR Signs with UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Florida Gators wide receiver Marcus Burke has signed with the UCF Knights, the school announced on Thursday via X. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Burke (6-3.75, 197 pounds) was a four-star recruit from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian who signed with the Gators in the class of 2021. He appeared in 29 games over the last four season, totaling 19 catches for 270 and two touchdowns during his time in Gainesville.
However, Burke never seemed to find a consistent role in the rotation until this past season.
In 2024, he played 11 games, hauling seven passes for 69 and both two touchdowns. He also made an appearance in the Gators' final game of the season, rushing the ball one time for five yards in the win against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Burke is one of two scholarship receivers for Florida to have entered the portal, with former Gators receiver Andy Jean, who has since committed to Pitt, as the other.
Despite the outgoing transfers plus the graduations of Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, depth at the receiver position doesn’t seem to be too much of a worry. The Gators added former UCLA wideout J. Michael Sturdivant through the portal while signing a recruiting class of highly touted high school receivers in Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III, Naeshuan Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara.
Gators Illustrated is keeping track of all of Florida's transfer portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster count here.