Former Gators RB Joins UF Teammates in Carolina
With the 114th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, former Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne was selected by the Carolina Panthers, making him the third member of the 2023 UF team alongside edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and defensive tackle Cam Jackson to be picked by the franchise.
Etienne spent two seasons at the University of Florida, before transferring to Georgia ahead of last season. During the 2024-25 season, he led the Bulldogs in rushing touchdowns (9) while rushing for 609 yards.
His best game of the season came in the SEC Championship, when he rushed for two touchdowns and 94 yards, helping the Bulldogs bring down No. 2 Texas. After the season, he was a Third Team Coaches All-SEC selection
Etienne spent two seasons at Florida, where he ran for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he led the Gators in rushing touchdowns (8) and yards-per-carry (5.7). As a freshman, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after running for 719 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Florida has had five players selected so far in this year's draft with receiver Chimere Dike being the first pick of the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans and Jackson, corner Jason Marshall Jr. (Miami Dolphins), linebacker Shemar James (Dallas Cowboys) and quarterback Graham Mertz (Houston Texans) following after.
Gators Illustrated will continue to update as more Gators are either drafted or sign with teams.