Gators' HC Billy Napier Praises Running Backs, Other Highlights from SEC Coaches' Teleconference
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Wednesday's appearance on the SEC Coaches' Teleconference provided the only media availability of the week for Florida Gators' head coach Billy Napier, and he used part of that time to praise his running back room following a strong showing against Mississippi State.
"I think we've said that all throughout training camp in the offseason, we felt really good about that running back room, and I saw it in particular Saturday," Napier said.
Florida relied on a four-man rotation in the 45-28 win made up of starter Montrell Johnson Jr. and a backup rotation of Treyaun Webb, Ja'Kobi Jackson and Jadan Baugh.
Johnson Jr. received the bulk of the carries on Saturday with 15 attempts for 68 yards but is still trying to get in a rhythm after suffering a preseason knee injury, Napier said.
While splitting the other carries, Webb, Jackson and Baugh each had their moments against the Bulldogs. Webb had multiple aggressive short-yardage runs, Jackson had an impact in both the rushing and passing attack and Baugh shined late in the game with a game-high 32-yard rush, which set up a touchdown.
"Treyaun played really fast and physical. I thought Jadan was exceptional. And Ja'Kobi, you can see where he's got some wiggle can make him miss very instinctive," Napier said. "So it's a good group, and we've always been intentional about involving the running back."
The three running backs have been the constant receivers of praise dating back to the offseason, especially after Johnson Jr.'s knee injury knocked him out for the bulk of fall camp.
Baugh, in particular, has garnered praise dating back to spring after rushing for 77 yards on 12 carries in the spring game. He's also become a threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
"He's a guy that we'll definitely be building around for the future," Napier said.
The running backs will have their work cut out for them after the bye week as they face the nation's No. 5 rushing defense in UCF (64 yards per game) and No. 2 rushing defense in Tennessee (50.8 yards per game) in back-to-back weeks.
The Gators' matchup at home against the Knights is set for a late evening start at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
Other highlights from SEC Coaches' Teleconference
Napier opened up his portion of Wednesday's teleconference by giving a brief insight into the Gators' bye-week plans.
"We've had a chance to evaluate the first four weeks," Napier said. "Really good practice yesterday. I think it's important that we take a good look in the mirror and build plans for improvement this week for not only individual players, position groups, units, the entire team."
Napier was also asked about the team's quarterback play on Saturday, in particular about the lack of deep shots against Mississippi State.
In his previous two starts, Graham Mertz had struggled with pushing the ball down the field, but on Saturday, he returned to his efficient play reminiscent of last season.
"I think we protected him well. I thought we got really good play and execution and detail from the tight end, receiver and running back rooms," Napier said. "I thought the staff had a really good plan. And I think ultimately he played about as good as you can play."
After going 19-for-21 with 201 yards and three touchdowns passing along with another score rushing, Mertz was named one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week."
A major thorn in the Gators' side, once again, has been missed tackles, which plagued the team on Saturday. Florida earned a season-low 39.9 Pro Football Focus tackling grade against the Bulldogs. With no game this week, Napier is "self-scouting" the unit by evaluating the root causes.
"I think the alignment, assignment and technique are the primary root of the cause," Napier explained. "So I think, you know, we have to evaluate teaching, development, practice, habits. I think ultimately, that's what we've done. Is the self Scout has revealed that it's alignment, it's assignment and it's technique. There's very few schematic, very small percentage of the issues are schematic."