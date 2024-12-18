Gators' OC Russ Callaway on DJ Lagway: 'He exceeded our expectations'
TAMPA, Fla.-- When DJ Lagway first took the reins of the Florida Gators' offense as a true freshman quarterback, head coach Billy Napier and offensive coordinator Russ Callaway thought they would have to limit calls and simplify the offense due to the lack of experience.
Instead, the five-star exceeded expectations and hasn't looked back since.
"Initially that was like, do we need to do we need to limit the calls with him being a true freshman?" Callaway said during Tuesday's bowl week media availability. "But again, he got out there and when he had his moment, he not only excelled, he exceeded our expectations not just from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint."
Initially a rotational backup behind Graham Mertz, Lagway first started in the team's 45-7 win over Samford in the second game of the season, where he broke he UF freshman record for passing yards in a game, after Mertz suffered a concussion. Mertz returned and made three-straight starts before a torn ACL in the loss to Tennessee ended his season.
The continual changes forced Florida to used what Callaway said was five different offenses in the early portion of the season. Despite that, Lagway's thrived as he replaced Mertz with a 6-1 record as the starter. The one loss came in the Georgia game, where Lagway suffered a hamstring injury, and the Gators lost its offensive rhythm in his absence.
Lagway's consistent play-making ability has allowed Napier and Callaway to expand the playbook as the rookie continues to gain experience.
"Really. it has throughout the course of the year," Callaway said. "Again, we kind of had the approach at first, you know, 'Hey, do we need to kind of tone it down for him?' But the answer is no. I mean, he gets out there, I don't know if he goes home and just crams the two or three nights before, but he shows up on that Friday walk through, which is kind of the last send off, and he is flawless."
As his freshman season comes to a close, Lagway has thrown for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the Gators on a three-game winning streak since returning from injury. He's forged a strong deep-pass connection with Elijhah Badger while also showing a strong escapability with highlight plays against LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.
However, the 31-11 win over the Seminoles also showed consistency issues for Lagway, who struggled with short-to-intermediate throws, although he didn't get much help from his receivers, who dropped multiple passes, and the offensive line, which didn't give him the cleanest pocket to work with.
As a result, bowl prep for Lagway has been back to the basics, where footwork and pocket movement have been a priority leading up to the matchup against Tulane, which kicks off on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
"Playing quarterbacks sometimes it's like playing golf. Every now and then you're gonna hit a bad shot and sometimes when you move, your feet aren't quite as balanced as they need to be," Callaway said. "We have done a really good job of preparing this this this bowl prep of pocket movement, and he already does that anyway, but it's one of those things it wasn't his best in that area. But he's been really good throughout the course of the year, and I know he's only good gonna continue to get better."