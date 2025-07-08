Gators' SEC Media Day Attendees Revealed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-- The three players joining Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier at the 2025 SEC Media Days have been revealed, the SEC announced Tuesday.
Center Jake Slaughter, defensive lineman Caleb Banks and quarterback DJ Lagway will join Napier for the festivities, which will take place in Atlanta from July 14-17. The Gators' portion of the event will be held on July 16.
Specific times that each player and Napier will take the main podium, during the 1 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. window on July 16, the SEC announced in a separate release. Florida Gators on SI will be in attendance for Florida's portion of the media days. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network.
Banks' and Slaughter's invite to the event does not come as a surprise as the duo enters their final seasons in college after turning down opportunities in the NFL. Banks experienced a late surge of production last season, finishing with 4.5 sacks, 3.5 of which came in just the LSU and Ole Miss games, and one forced fumble.
Banks missed most of spring camp due to a foot issue.
"Obviously, having a guy like that who started to reach a peak towards the back end of the season last year, it's getting him to do that from Day 1 - and then be consistent throughout the whole year," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said during spring camp. "That's the challenge. So for him, the whole mentality of it is it's like, hey, look, this is not just the walking part. This is not just, hey, you come back and you're that guy. You have to work to be that guy."
Meanwhile, Slaughter became the school's first AP First-Team All-American since 2022 and now has the opportunity to be the first two-time AP First-Team All-American since Wilbur Marshall (1982, 1983). He first announced his decision to return in the days leading up to last year's Gasparilla Bowl and detailed his decision in January at his All-American ceremony.
"I've looked at (the grades) a couple times. And yeah, there were some that were pretty good. There were some that were all over the place. I'm not a riverboat gambler by any means. I wanted it to be a sure thing," he said. "And like I said, you know, a lot of the decision is I wanted to come back, be with the guys and do something special."
Lagway's attendance may come as a bit of a surprise despite the former five-star entering his first season as the full-time starter due to Florida traditionally not bringing underclassmen to the event and due to Lagway not participating in spring camp due to injury.
While out, Lagway spent camp focusing on mental reps and growing as a leader on the team.
"He's starting to become that coach on the field," quarterback coach Ryan O'Hara said during spring camp. "Whereas last year, he made a lot of plays and he kind of knew what was going on, and his instincts are so pure that he can make it happen. But now he's becoming really dialed in. His leadership, I think, is going to the next level. And he's becoming more vocal this year, you know, because he kind of transitioned into that role when he became a full time starter last year."
Lagway has since returned to throwing and is expected to be a full participant during fall camp.
Lagway's, Banks' and Slaughter's appearance at the event will mark the first time each player has attended. In 2022, Napier brought quarterback Anthony Richardson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, while in 2023, he brought center Kingsley Eguakun, receiver Ricky Pearsall and defensive back Jason Marshall Jr.
Last season, quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and linebacker Shemar James joined Napier.