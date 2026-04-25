How the Florida Gators Replace Austin Barber After Being Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

Florida Gators tackle Austin Barber on Friday was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round with the 83rd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Starting for the bulk of his last three seasons after being a rotational player as a redshirt freshman, Barber was one of Florida's most consistent offensive linemen and one of the most vocal leaders offensively. He is also the Gators' third selection in the draft after Caleb Banks was selected 18th overall by Minnesota on Thursday and Jake Slaughter was selected 63rd overall by the Chargers on Friday.

As Barber now takes the next step in his football career,Florida Gators on SI breaks down Barber's time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Barber's Time at Florida

After redshirting in 2021, Barber emerged as the sixth man on Florida's offensive line in 2022, rotating in at tackle. From 2023-25, Barber became Florida's top tackle, holding down the left side for three seasonswhile making 25 consecutive starts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

As a senior, Barber earned Third-Team All-SEC.

How Florida Will Replace Barber

New offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has equated Florida's offensive line to a puzzle, hoping to find the right pieces while testing the bulk of the group at multiple positions and in multiple lineups to get the best group possible.

At Barber's left tackle position, this includes cross-training Caden Jones and redshirt freshman TJ Dice Jr. at both spots while Florida also added Eagan Boyer and Emeka Ugorji to the roster fromt he transfer portal. Jones, who spent the bulk of last season at right tackle, has worked at the left side alongside Boyer, who spent time at Penn State under Trautwein.

Florida offensive lineman Caden Jones. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boyer, a redshirt sophomore, spent the bulk of his time with the Nittany Lions as a reserve and rotational pieces, but appears poised to take over Barber's left tackle spot. However, Jones has made significant strides this spring while returning to the spot he played in high school.

"It's like riding a bike," he said. "Once you do it, you never forget it, but right now it is a little rusty, but that just comes with the work. That's always how it is, once you pick something back up that you haven't done in a long time, it's always going to have its knicks and its knacks, but that's the part of myself and the competition that makes me want to be better."

As with most of the roster, Florida's competition at left tackle will extend into fall camp as Trautwein revamps an offensive line with more questions than answers.

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