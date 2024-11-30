How to Watch FSU vs. Florida Gators, TV, Injuries, Betting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-- Rivalry Week has arrived, and a year removed from the Florida Gators being a program of defeat and Florida State being playoff contenders, the winds of change appear to be arriving in this matchup.
The Gators are in the midst of its most impressive performances of the Billy Napier-era with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents to reach bowl eligibility, while the Seminoles sit with one of the worst records in college football at 2-9.
Despite the recent success for UF and lack thereof for FSU, Napier is not counting out the Seminoles and keeping his focus on his own team.
"I have my own grass to mow. My yard is big, has a lot of weeds in it," he said on Monday. I have my own issues. I don't necessarily think it would be right for me to comment on that. Look, I understand all the things that come with the job. Job's probably more challenging than it's ever been. I have a ton of respect for Mike (Norvell). He's a good football coach. I think we're trying to get the Florida Gators better. That's my focus."
This year's edition of the rivalry comes with another twist. Saturday's game will be the first time in the series' history that both programs start a true freshman quarterback with Florida's DJ Lagway and FSU's Luke Kromenhoek.
"Probably we'll be playing against each other for a while here. I think, yeah, I'm kind of beyond DJ being a freshman anymore," Napier said.
Lagway is 4-0 as the Gators' starter when he plays the full game and his thrown for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns against six interceptions. Meanwhile, Kromenhoek made his first-career start in last week's win over Charleston Southern, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
"Very talented. I worked him out here. I was impressed with him. We offered him a scholarship," Napier said. "Really sharp. Actually was a dual-threat guy in high school. Played safety. Very physical. Was a good tackler. He's one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country. I mean, now he's getting his chance. From what I see, he played really well last weekend. When he's been given good opportunities, he can play."
However, the former four-star will have a tough task ahead of him with a stout Gator defense that's only allowed 33 points over the last two weeks. Florida is coming off two of its best performances in recent history after a seven-sack effort against LSU and a three-takeaway effort against Ole Miss, where they also held the Rebels scoreless on three redzone trips.
"I think we've been pretty good at ignoring the noise and having the right combination of humility and enthusiasm," Napier said. "Obviously when you're going through struggle and you've had some setbacks, to be able to maintain your enthusiasm is really important. But, okay, you experience some success. Can you handle that? Can you ignore maybe the hype? Can you have the right mix of humility with that? I think that's the key."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Seminoles, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (6-5, 4-4 SEC) vs. FSU Seminoles (2-9, 1-7 ACC): What You Need to Know
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. EST.
Watch: ESPN 2
- Play-by-Play: Jay Alter
- Analyst: Rocky Boiman
- Reporter: Ashley Stroehlein
Weather: 46 degrees Fahrenheit, clear with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 16.5-point favorite over FSU in Week 14, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Series History: Florida leads the series 37-28-2. The Seminoles defeated the Gators, 24-15, in the series' last matchup on Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville (Fla.), extending its win streak in the series to two games.
What's At Stake: Already reaching bowl eligibility, the Gators need one more win to seal its first winning season since 2020. Additionally, Florida is looking to snap a two-game losing streak to FSU and is also looking for its first win in Tallahassee since 2018. Also in the midst of one of its best recruiting stretches of the Napier-era, a convincing win over the Seminoles could be what Florida needs to earn more pledges.
