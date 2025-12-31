Legacy RB to Enter Portal, Transfer from Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A promising but injury-riddled career with the Florida Gators has come to an end for running back Treyaun Webb, who will reportedly enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Friday.

Webb's planned entry was first reported by Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Florida RB Treyaun Webb is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 217 RB will have 3 years of eligibility left



Repped by @caseygunn0https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/JBnuqEtpZJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 31, 2025

Webb, the cousin of former UF defensive back Dee Webb, spent the last three seasons as a backup running back, having his biggest impact as a true freshman in 2023. The former four-star rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns behind Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne and was poised for a larger role in 2024.

However, injuries derailed his career from there.

Playing in just four games in 2024, Webb suffered a fractured femur that ended his season and earned him a redshirt. He went on to miss the entire 2025 season due to a preseason hamstring injury that required surgery, which he underwent before earning his degree this past semester.

Webb finishes his time at UF with 256 rushing yards and three scores.

Webb is the third running back to announce plans to enter the portal, following KD Daniels and walk-on Chad Gasper Jr. as the Gators fight to retain star back Jadan Baugh. Baugh became the first Florida back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since 2015 with 1,170 yards, capped off by a 266-yard game against Florida State.

Baugh has reportedly met with new head coach Jon Sumrall, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new running backs coach Chris Foster last week.

"He's extremely high priority," he said during a Zoom call ahead of the CFP game against Ole Miss. "He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC. "I have a lot of respect for what he's done. We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Florida has 28 total players reported to have plans to enter the portal when it opens on Friday, while 15 players have confirmed plans to remain with the program, including star receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III.

Florida's scholarship running back room in 2026, should Baugh stay, currently consists of Baugh and redshirt freshmen Duke Clark and Byron Louis. The Gators did not sign a running back in the 2026 high school recruiting class, making the position a priority to address in the portal.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

More From Florida Gators on SI