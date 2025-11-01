Will the Florida Gators Upset Georgia?
The Florida Gators face the Georgia Bulldogs in a rivalry game. Georgia needs this game to keep rolling ahead of a brutal stretch at the end. Meanwhile, UF interim head coach Billy Gonzales eyes a potential bowl bid, provided the Gators reach six victories.
Either way, this game will not be one to miss. With many picking a solid UGA victory, do the Gators really have a chance?
Containing Stockton
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton not only loves to move the pocket but also to break contain, rambling downfield with no intention of sliding. This presents an opportunity for the Gators. If Florida cannot keep Stockton pinned in, once he crosses the line of scrimmage, he loses the protections afforded to quarterbacks.
As a result, Gators defenders should take the opportunity to jar the ball loose. At times, the UGA signal-caller will carry the ball lower and slightly away from his body. The Gators will punch one out. At media availability, interim coach Billy Gonzales touted Stockton's performance.
"Gunner is such a good decision maker," he said. "He's done an excellent job of controlling the ball. He does not make bad decisions. He's gotten touchdowns to one interception. So, he does a phenomenal job of taking care of the ball."
Picking on Everette
Daylen Everette is Georgia's best cornerback. With length and burst, opponents struggle to separate on vertical patterns. Yet, DJ Lagway cannot avoid throwing in his direction. Instead, go right at Everette. For all of his speed and explosion, he struggles with quick cuts. Meaning, digs, quick outs, and slants can get the senior flat-footed.
Additionally, the double moves could ultimately play a role for the Gators. With injuries at receiver, Eugene Wilson III could see significant action. Wilson plays a game predicated on footwork and quickness. If Everette lines up without safety help over the top, Lagway needs to test him.
Trench Battle
This is not the typical UGA team, filled with future first-round picks up front. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are no longer residents of Athens, and the drop-off has been significant. Quarterbacks can step up in the pocket, running backs will run between the tackles, and there's no one to double-team anymore.
In addition, center Jake Slaughter is Florida's best blocker. Not to mention, the decision to change blocking schemes and shifts falls directly into his hands. Georgia does not rush the passer well, with just eight sacks. Furthermore, their pressure mostly begins with blitzers. Slaughter can easily spot this and make the correct line calls.
Prediction
The Gators emulate Tennessee and Ole Miss with a twist of Auburn. That is to say, this game becomes a high-scoring affair that sees Lagway shred their secondary. Plus, Jadan Baugh passed triple digits in rushing. While this feels like a "last team that has the ball" type of game, the Gators are the beneficiaries of a blown call that thwarts a UGA rally. Karma isn't just a dish best served cold; it amounts to fate balancing the scales of justice.
Score: Florida 37, Georgia 33