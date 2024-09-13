How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida Gators, Betting Lines, Game Day Info
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday open SEC play at home against the Texas A&M Aggies, an untraditional rival but one with coaches and players it’s very familiar with.
Texas A&M is one of Florida’s most familiar cross-divisional opponents from the now-defunct SEC West Division. Since the Aggies joined the league in 2012, the two teams have met four times with its fifth matchup coming on Saturday.
The Aggies are tied with Arkansas as the Gators’ most-familiar SEC West opponent outside of LSU. This season, it’ll be different as Texas A&M is in year one of the Mike Elko-era.
“A&M and Coach Elko has a good football team. Has always done a really good job on defense,” said UF head coach Billy Napier. “Extensive history of having a really salty unit there. This one is no different.
“Very talented in all levels of defense. Couple marquee players in the front. The running back group is talented and the quarterback is n veteran player who has arm talent. They got a big group up front. They have height, length, and speed and good specialists, so they can do things on special teams that can cause problems for you.”
Not to mention, this season’s matchup is personal.
When Texas A&M takes the field, helping lead its defense will be defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and defensive line coach Sean Spencer, both of whom previously coached at Florida the past two seasons.
Additionally, the Aggies boast two former Florida starters in linebacker Scooby Williams and slot corner Jaydon Hill.
“I told (running back Treyaun) Webb a couple of minutes ago, if you see J-Hill or Scooby, just run at them. I don't care if it's a touchdown, run that way, run at 'em,” said linebacker Shemar James. “Those are my guys, but come Saturday, they're opponents again. I wish them the best, and I wish Texas A&M the best.”
As for the Gators, last week’s win over Samford saw freshman quarterback DJ Lagway throw for 456 yards, a new program record for freshman, and three scores.
His accuracy and ability to hit deep balls has created a bit of a quarterback controversy for this week with veteran Graham Mertz returning from a concussion.
Although Napier did not explicitly name a starter (UF will not release a depth chart the rest of the year and will only use the required availability report), all signs point to Mertz being the first-string quarterback. Both quarterbacks are expected to play on Saturday as both took reps with the first-team offense this week in practice.
“Both players were able to get reps with both groups. They're both preparing at a high level in anticipation of both playing in the game,” Napier said. “It's been awesome to see them work together, as they prepare and practice, encouraging each other, collaborating with each other.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Aggies, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other gameday information for those who will be attending the game.
Florida Gators (1-1) vs. Texas A&M (1-1): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 3:30 p.m.
Other Gameday Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:10 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF RB Emmitt Smith (1987-1989)
- Game Theme: Championship Reunion Weekend
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore
- Analyst: Jesse Palmer
- Reporter: Katie George
Weather: 74 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with an 11 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Texas A&M is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Florida in Week Three, according to Fanduel. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Series History: The series is tied 3-3, which includes a 2-2 split since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. The Gators defeated the Aggies, 41-24, in the series' last matchup on Nov. 5, 2022 in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
What’s At Stake: Florida is looking for a 1-0 start in what’s considered one of the toughest conference schedules in the country. A breezy 45-7 win over FCS Samford slightly cooled the outside noise against the program’s current leadership, but a win over the Aggies will truly be the first step in turning things around. Not to mention, Texas A&M has not won a road game since the 2021 season.
