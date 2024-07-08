All Gators

Florida Gators Go 0-for-3 on Monday Commitment Announcements

Cam Parker

The Florida Gators struck out on three recruiting targets Monday. / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Three of the Florida Gators' recruiting targets, including two in the 2025 class, have all committed elsewhere, each announced on Monday.

2025 four-star safety target Jaylan Morgan and 2024 offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson both committed to play for Georgia, and 2025 four-star tight end Andrew Olesh committed to Michigan. 

Olesh’s decision shouldn’t come as a surprise and shouldn’t necessarily disappoint the Gators. He had previously been crystal balled to Michigan, and Florida currently holds commitments from four-star Tae’shaun Gelsey and three-star Micah Jones, which should finalize its tight end class for the cycle. 

However, Morgan’s and Jackson’s decisions, despite not necessarily being surprises with predictions to land elsewhere, do hurt. Florida currently doesn’t have a defensive back commitment for its class, and Morgan’s decision comes on the heels of four-star Hylton Stubbs choosing Miami over the Gators

Meanwhile, Jackson had previously listed Florida as his leader both before his official visit in Gainesville and after leaving his OV, but his visit in Athens thrust the Bulldogs ahead. 

As it stands, Florida’s 2025 class ranks No. 67, according to 247 Sports. Despite the low ranking, there’s still plenty of opportunities for the Gators to rise in the rankings. Multiple targets have previously given solid dates for when they will announce. 

Four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter will announce his decision on July 18, and four-star safety Lagonza Hayward will commit on July 27. Four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald recently announced a commitment date of August 16. 

Multiple prospects have also stated their intentions to commit prior to the season starting but haven’t given a specific date. Five-star receiver Vernell Brown III and four-star corner Ben Hanks Jr. have both previously stated they plan to commit sometime during July or August.

Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, who is predicted to land with the Gators, doesn’t have a specific date, but plans to commit early in his senior season.  

Additionally, there’s plenty of opportunities for flips should the Gators exceed expectations on the field. Only time will tell just how Florida’s 2025 recruiting class will look.

