Gators Among Top Schools for Blue-Chip CB
While losing one pledge from a defensive back out of Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy, the Florida Gators are in a position to land a different defensive back out of the same program.
Four-star corner Danny Odem, high school teammates of former UF pledge Devin Jackson, on Wednesday released his top eight schools with the Gators among the group. Joining Florida are Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and Syracuse.
Odem (6-0, 175 pounds) is rated as the No. 30 corner nationally and No. 42 overall prospect in the state of Florida in the class of 2026, according to On3.
While no predictions have been placed for Odem, who was previously committed to North Carolina, both 247 Sports and On3 have listed Penn State as having the edge. 247 Sports lists Odem's interest level with the Nittany Lions as "warm," while On3 lists Penn State as the leader, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine.
However, the Gators will have an opportunity to make up ground this summer when they host Odem on June 13. Florida is one of Odem's four finalists to receive an official visit this summer with Penn State (May 30), Miami (June 6) and Nebraska (June 20) also expected to host the four-star prospect.
After Odem's high school teammate in Jackson departed from the Gators' class, Florida was left with no commits at the defensive back spot. Since then, the Gators are left with one commit in four-star quarterback Will Griffin but are in a spot to potentially add more this summer.
Florida has recently received predictions to land four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua while being a finalist for a slew of other recruits they will host this summer.