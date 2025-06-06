Gators Hosting 11 Prospects for Third OV Weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made significant progress in its 2026 recruiting class with three new commits and predictions to land even more since the summer official visit schedule began nearly a month ago.
Now, the Gators are ready for its third of four visit weekends with 11 prospects set to visit campus, six of whom either have Florida among their public top schools or are predicted to commit to the Gators at some point.
Florida Gators on SI has compiled every visitor for the weekend with those in bold indicating if they have Florida among their top schools. Every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
June 6 - June 8 Visitors
- WR Cederian Morgan
- ATH Darryon Williams (FSU commit)
- WR Somourian Wingo
- TE Kekua Aumua
- TE Lincoln Watkins
- OL Chancellor Campbell
- DL Preston Carey
- EDGE KJ Ford
- EDGE Jake Kreul
- EDGE Hezekiah Harris (Auburn commit)
- DB Brody Jennings (Michigan commit)
Prospects of Note
Five-Star WR Cederian Morgan, Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell
The highest-rated recruit of the weekend visitors, Morgan is the No. 2 wide receiver in the class and has the Gators among his top six schools. Morgan is also considering Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado and Georgia and plans to announce his decision on July 2.
Alabama appears to be the leader, but the Gators will get a crack at Morgan ahead of the Crimson Tide, who won't host Morgan until June 20. He's already taken official visits to Colorado (May 9) and Georgia (May 16).
Four-Star WR Somourian Wingo, Saint Augustine (Fla.)
Another high-rated prospect, Wingo is a top 20 receiver in the class with a top five of Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Miami and LSU. Unlike with Morgan, the Gators appear to be in a strong position with Wingo as On3 lists Florida and Miami as his leaders.
He visited the Hurricanes last week and will visit Alabama and South Carolina in the next two weeks.
With no receivers in the class, the Gators could make a strong case with Wingo this weekend.
Four-Star ATH Darryon Williams, Tampa (Fla). Plant; Three-Star TE Kekua Aumua, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy; Three-Star OT Chancellor Campbell, Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood
The trio of Williams, Aumua and Campbell are all listed together due to one similarity: all three are predicted to choose the Gators.
Williams, the No. 19 overall athlete in the class who is currently committed to FSU, and Campbell each recently received a prediction to choose Florida by On3's Blake Alderman, while Aumua was predicted by Alderman and On3's Corey Bender to commit to the Gators over a month ago.
With all three on campus this weekend and the two uncommitted prospects in Campbell and Aumua not having a public commitment date, all three will have eyes on them throughout the visit.