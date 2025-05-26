Gators in Top 5 for OL Recruit
Ahead of a planned official visit in Gainesville, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic three-star offensive lineman Blaise Thomassie has included the Florida Gators in his top five schools.
Thomassie, the No. 57 offensive tackle in the On3 Industry, also listed Duke, Stanford, TCU and Tulane in his top schools with plans to visit all of his final schools but Duke. He'll open his summer visit schedule with a trip to Florida on May 30 before visits with Stanford on June 6, TCU on June 13 and Tulane on June 20.
On3 currently lists Florida as his leader, according to the site's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Thomassie (6-5, 290 pounds) will visit Florida in the midst of the Gators looking to completely build its recruiting class, which currently only has two commits. Florida holds pledges from four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive tackle Jamir Perez, who announced his commitment after leaving his visit with Florida last week.
However, the Gators are in a strong position to potentially add more to its class with multiple predictions to land recruits. Florida is currently projected to receive commitments from four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from current commits to prospects to make note of to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.