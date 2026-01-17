Gators Lose Transfer Portal Commit to Colorado

After a brief commitment to the Florida Gators out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe has flipped his commitment to Colorado, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Taumanupepe (6-3, 376 pounds) previously played at Texas A&M and at Baylor and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He committed to Florida on Jan. 15 after a visit with the program, becoming the 25th transfer to commit to the Gators during the 2026 portal cycle.

Baylor defensive line transfer Samu Taumanupepe has flipped his commitment from Florida to Colorado, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



6-foot-3, 375-pounder who began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Baylor. pic.twitter.com/40XY5vh6cE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2026

He spent two years at Texas A&M, where he redshirted in 2023 and recorded six tackles in 2024. After transferring to Baylor for the 2025 season, he recorded just two tackles across seven games. While the experience is light, Taumanupepe's size made him an ideal candidate to play in the rotation at nose tackle behind Jamari Lyons.

Joining Lyons as Florida's returning interior defensive linemen are three-technique tackles Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud and versatile defender Brenden Bett. The Gators lost starter Michai Boireau and rotational player Brien Taylor Jr. to the portal.

He was Florida's third defensive line transfer addition of the 2026 portal cycle alongside Baylor teammate DK Kalu and Jacksonville State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo.

With Taumanupepe set to depart for Colorado, Florida's attention now turns to other transfers at the position such as Louisiana-Monroe's Jerome Simmons and Southern Miss' Mason Clinton, who both have been tied to the Gators this week with visits scheduled or completed.

"We will use the transfer portal," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Despite Taumanupepe's departure, Florida's 2026 transfer portal class remains at 26 players after Texas A&M kicker Liam Padron committed shortly before Taumanupepe flipped to Texas A&M. Florida also added Oklahoma State transfer receiver Jaylen Lloyd after Taumanupepe's original pledge to the Gators.

The transfer portal officially closed on Friday, but Florida can continue to recruit players currently in the portal. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

