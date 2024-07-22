BREAKING: 2025 FSU Basketball Blue Chip Commit Reclassifies to 2024, Will Play This Season
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have added another big prospect to their 2024 recruiting class, as FSU has announced that Alier Maluk has signed with the Seminoles and will join them for this upcoming season.
The 6'10" forward was originally committed to FSU for the 2025 class but has reclassified to join the 'Noles this year which will give them another big option who can play multiple positions. He was originally a top-70 prospect in the 2025 class coming out of Long Island Lutheran.
Maluk has a similar skillset to Taylor Bol Bowen as a lengthy, athletic forward who can stretch his shot to the three-point line. He'll need to add weight, depending on where FSU wants to play him, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start as a 4 or a 5, as this team needs a center.
It's uncertain if Maluk will be able to contribute this season, as FSU has a lot of options that can fill that 3/4/5 option with Bol Bowen, Jerry Deng, Christian Nitu, Bostyn Holt, Waka Mbatch, and Malique Ewin. How he fits into that rotation will be intriguing, but he's further along in his development than Nitu and likely ahead of where Bowen was when he entered the program last year.
Florida State has a lot of long athletes at their disposal and not a lot of guards. This may be a team that is forced to win games with defense as someone like Jamir Watkins puts up a lot of production.
