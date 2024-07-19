Former FSU Basketball Star's Draft Rights Sent to Utah Jazz in Russell Westbrook Trade
The NBA offseason has seen most of its major moves made by now, but minor deals are still happening here and there. One such deal took place late Thursday night as future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kris Dunn as part of a sign-and-trade.
In that deal, the Clippers also sent the draft rights to former Florida State basketball center Balsa Koprivica, who has yet to make his NBA debut. This is already the fourth team Koprivica has had his draft rights acquired by since being selected 57th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Koprivica was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night. He appeared with the Pistons' summer league team in 2021 and 2022 before his rights were sent to the LA Clippers last summer. Now, his draft rights are on the move once again.
It's uncertain if he'll ever come over to the NBA. He's played in his home country of Serbia for Partizan, one of the better EuroLeague teams. His father played for that team and is in the town he grew up in.
Balsa Koprivica signed with Florida State in the 2019 recruiting class alongside Patrick Williams but didn't play much in the 2019-20 season. He blossomed the season after, averaging 9.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG while showcasing rare movement skills and touch for a 7-footer. His declaration in that year's draft surprised many, but it seems he just wanted a chance to go home. He had lived in the United States since 2012 to pursue basketball but may have gotten homesick.
