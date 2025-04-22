Ex-Florida State starter enters transfer portal for second time
The college basketball offseason is in full swing and that means movement is underway across the country via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State has already brought in eight transfers under new head coach Luke Loucks.
With that being said, there are a few former members of the program who have found themselves caught up in the portal madness.
On Tuesday, junior forward Baba Miller announced he was transferring following one season at Florida Atlantic, per League Ready's Sam Kayser. Miller had a career year in 2024-25, averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks over 30.0 minutes per game. He started in all 34 of his appearances.
Miller scored a career-best 25 points on 9/11 shooting, including 5/6 from three-point range, while adding 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks, and a steal in an 80-78 loss to FGCU on November 30. He also had his most efficient season as a scorer, shooting 48.6% from the field, 34.2% from three-point range, and 64.3% from the charity stripe.
This is the second straight offseason that Miller has transferred. He departed from Florida State following the 2023-24 campaign. Miller signed with the Seminoles as a four-star international prospect out of Spain.
Miller was ineligible to play for the first half of his true freshman season due to an alleged NCAA violation that occurred prior to his commitment to FSU.
The versatile forward entered the starting lineup as a sophomore. He appeared in 33 games and made 32 starts for the Seminoles in his second year. Miller averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest. He ended up being named the ACC Breakout Player of the Year by College Hoops Today.
Miller stands at 6-foot-11, 215-pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
