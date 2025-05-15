Florida State offers younger son of ex-NBA star
A new era is underway in Tallahassee with Luke Loucks stepping into the legendary shoes that Leonard Hamilton wore for over two decades. A starter on the first ACC Championship team in program history and a first-time head coach with NBA experience, Loucks is looking to bring the Seminoles back to their winning ways.
Over the last few months, FSU has completely reconstructed its roster and coaching staff. Only members of the 2025-26 roster are returning players and both of them were true freshmen last year.
To say the least, the operation looks completely different with Loucks at the helm and he's put in a ton of effort since being officially hired in early March.
Loucks is looking to continue adding talent to the program in the present and the future.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to 2028 point guard Tai Bell. The rising sophomore is seeing his recruitment grow as Bell has already earned offers from Florida State, FIU, Old Dominion, and Jacksonville.
Bell is coming off a prolific freshman season at Mater Lakes Academy. In 22 appearances, he averaged 25.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. He scored 30+ points seven times, including two 34-point performances.
Even more interesting, Bell is the younger son of former NBA star Raja Bell, who spent 13 years in the league. Bell had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), and Golden State Warriors. He was named to the NBA first-team All-Defensive team in 2007 and earned second-team honors in 2008.
Bell was known for his defense and trash-talking, particularly against the late Kobe Bryant. He appeared in over 700 NBA games, averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Bell had seven consecutive seasons scoring in double figures from 2003-10.
It's worth noting that Bell spent his college career at FIU so his younger son already holds an offer from his alma mater. He has another son who is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 class, Dia Bell, who has been committed to Texas since June of last year.
Tai Bell stands at 6-foot-2, 175-pounds. He has not yet been ranked by 247Sports in the 2028 class.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
