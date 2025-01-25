Florida State starting guard could return in important ACC matchup on Saturday night
The Florida State Seminoles are still out on the West Coast after dropping a disappointing game to Cal earlier this week. The Seminoles are hoping to bounce back against Stanford on Saturday night to salvage the trip out to California.
Luckily for Leonard Hamilton, Florida State might have one of its starting guards back in the lineup. According to CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein, junior guard Chandler Jackson will go through pregame warmups and try to play against Stanford. Jackson has been dealing with a groin injury for about the past week.
READ MORE: Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
Jackson was forced to exit the court early in Florida State's victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 18. His absence in the loss to California was just the second game that he's missed this season.
The Memphis native has started in all 17 of his appearances during the 2024-25 season. Jackson is averaging a career-high 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. He's shooting 46.6% from the field, 21.4% from three-point range, and 77.1% from the charity stripe.
Jackson has scored in double-figures four times to this point of the season, including a season-high 14 points on 5/8 shooting in an 82-64 victory against Winthrop on December 17. He added four rebounds, three assists, and a block in the win.
Florida State and Stanford are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'