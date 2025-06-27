Insiders Made Immediate Connection to Next Job Option for Masai Ujiri After Raptors

SI

Masai Ujiri was fired by the Raptors according to Friday reports.
Masai Ujiri was fired by the Raptors according to Friday reports.
On Friday morning, ESPN reported that the Toronto Raptors had decided to part ways with their top basketball executive, Masai Ujiri. Ujiri was coming up on the end of his contracted term with the team, but had a year remaining. Further adding to the shock of the decision was the timing: The NBA draft just wrapped the night before, a head-scratching day to announce such a major shake-up at the top.

Straightaway, NBA insiders fired some thoughts about where Ujiri could find himself next, should he seek immediate employment elsewhere. The resounding location of speculation: The Atlanta Hawks.

Evan Sidery of Forbes was first to make the speculative connection, with Brad Rowland following.

Rowland added good context, saying the Hawks have not closed the door on their president of basketball operations role, adding, "there were whispers of interest earlier in the offseason." Marc Stein reported interest from Atlanta in Ujiri months ago.

Rowland continued, though, saying, "My opinion side: I think it would be pretty silly to bring in a POBO above [general manager] Onsi Saleh at this point."

Atlanta promoted Saleh to general manager after firing Landry Fields in April. While the team has been searching for a president to presumably be Saleh's boss, the Hawks have made other major hires directed by Saleh that will report to him.

So while the opportunity may be poorly timed, it could still be of interest to the Hawks if they think Ujiri is their guy. After leading the Toronto Raptors through an era of competitive basketball and an NBA championship in 2019, his qualifications are clear.

